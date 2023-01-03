"It still haunts me." 11 wedding regrets you need to read before walking down the aisle.

Weddings cost a lot of money. I should know, because in case you've missed me slide it into every article for the past 12 months – I'm planning one.

One of my biggest things I wish I did when I started, was setting ourselves ('me') a proper budget. Because things blow out pretty bloody quick.

And according to the deep hole that is TikTok, there are a lot of brides that end up regretting things. So much so that the hashtag 'wedding regrets' has over 63.7 million views on TikTok. That's A LOTTA regrets, you guys.

So if you're like me and getting wed in 2023 and want to know all of the things you want to avoid doing, here are some of the biggest regrets brides have shared on TikTok.

1. Not doing your own hair and makeup.

This one seems controversial, but bride Maddie from TikTok account @maddiejospginee said her biggest regret was not doing her hair and makeup by herself.

She said, "I one thousand per cent regret not doing my own hair and makeup. I know myself better than anybody else – I know how I like my hair and my skin and everything. It would've been so much better if I did it. And I would've saved so much money."

"Also, I was very bored the entire day of the wedding because the ceremony didn't start until like 5:30pm – so I would've 100 per cent had the time to do it."

Eeeeep!

2. Not practising the first kiss.

Okay, but this is one I never even would've thought of doing? But it seems important??

Another of @maddiejospginee's regrets was not practising the all-important first kiss before the ceremony.

She said: "We actually meant to do this but then we completely forgot and were texting each other the day about what we were going to do – because we wanted at least a decent picture."

"We did not execute, we did not commit – we should've practised. The picture is okay but I would've liked more."

*Makes a note in phone.*

3. Not scheduling more time to get ready.

This is one of the most common regrets I've seen most brides talk about on TikTok – and as a result, I'm officially leaving myself no less than 42 hours to get ready.

TikToker @alyssamariefit said, "I didn't realise how long it would actually take me to get into my dress, put my sticky boobs on, adjust my train, pin the veil in, put my earrings in."

So. Many. Things.

"I really could've gone for like an extra 20 minutes. I just felt a little rushed and then from the second my dress was on, it just felt like the whole day went so quickly."

Alyssa also added that she wished she had her bridesmaids stand behind her husband, and his groomsmen behind her so she could see them and feel like her hype squad was actually there. Smart!

4. Not communicating with the DJ.

@ajablanco Reply to @_nani00 #greenscreen thankfully nothing was enough to ruin our day. they were all super minor hiccups. & the positives far outweighed the negatives. #weddingregrets ♬ original sound - ajablanco

A TikTok user by the name of @ajabloanco said one of her biggest regrets was not telling the DJ to stick to the wedding playlist her and her partner had created. Because instead he just went... rogue.

"He did play one too many songs on our 'do not play' playlist, and not enough songs on the playlist I actually sent him," shared @ajabloanco.

"I did notice a lot of our wedding guests were leaving towards the end of the night because the music wasn't super hype. We really wish we would've told him to stick to this playlist."

5. Not saying hello to everyone.

While it's customary for the bride and groom to go table to table and say hello to guests during the reception, the reality is that sometimes you can get held up talking to random people or not leave enough time to actually do it. Because it does take a TONNE of time.

According to TikToker @brunetteinblush, this is the one thing she regrets the most.

"I think the thing that still haunts me the most is not going table to table at our reception and seeing all our guests before all the other stuff started," she explained.

"It literally broke my heart the next day when I realised the dozens of people that I didn’t even get to say hi to because I was so excited for them to be at my wedding."

6. Showing your wedding dress to people before your wedding day.

This one... this one I've definitely already done, sooo...

"Hear me out: do not show anyone your wedding dress before your wedding day and here's why," shares @nicolapellegrin0.

Where were you five months ago, Nicola?!

"I was showing mine to literally anyone – whether it was a friend, a distant relative, a coworker – I was rolling pictures of that dress out like hotcakes, and I regret it."

"People are bad liars, and no matter how hard they try, if they don't like your dress – when you show them that photo – it will show on their face. Their true feelings will show."

"So, even if you truly love your dress and feel great in it, those little opinions will subconsciously start to cloud your perspective of your own dress."

"Instead, grab two to three people you really trust and want their opinions on your dress, take them shopping with you, have them support you throughout the day and show them."

"That way on the big day it's a surprise for everyone – all your bridesmaids see it for the first time, it's really special and you don't have to deal with people's opinions."

7. Spending money on polaroids and guest books.

While this is super popular, it seems like one a lot of brides end up regretting, so honestly GOOD TO KNOW. Because, pricey.

Apparently, everybody forgets to sign the book and/or just takes the polaroids with them. Polaroid film is crazy expensive and if it's not getting used, or if it's getting used and not going in your guest book, it can be a giant waste of money.

TikToker Caroline Ripa (@carolineripa) said this was a “huge regret” because “nobody used it".

"I think about 10 people signed the guest book. So I have this very expensive guest book, I spent a s**t tonne of money on film, and nobody used it."

Another TikTok user by the name of Chloe Graying (@lovechloejane), also adds: "We had this super cute guest book from Kikki K and there are about 10 entries in it."

"I just wish we had reminded people to write in it, or passed it around or something to capture everyone's experiences that night."

Note. Taken.

8. Get a videographer.

Another video by TikToker @lexxshu was captioned, "The videographer still hurts my heart".

She shared: "I do regret it. I've seen this all over TikTok – it seems like everyone was trying to save money on it, which is what we were doing, and ended up regretting it."

"I just feel like videographers capture 1) Your speeches which is important and 2) Things that go on during your wedding that people don't get to see or be a part of. And then you kind of get to re-live it at the end."

TLDR; Videographers ARE worth the money!

9. Wearing shapewear.

User Ileana (@ileana.justine) said there was one thing she absolutely regretted buying for her wedding – and I couldn't click fast enough.

The answer? Shapewear. More specifically, SKIMS. In the wrong size.

"I spent a ton of time researching the best wedding shapewear and all I wanted was a pair of shorts, because I knew I would get sweaty and I didn't want any thigh chafing," she shared.

Across the board, "people said that SKIMS were so good".

"I should have known from the moment I took them out of the box that they weren't going to work for me. They were absolutely the wrong size for me. They were fine for the first few minutes of wearing them, but after a few minutes I just couldn't wear them anymore," she shared.

"I literally had my Maid of Honour crawl under my dress and take them off of me, so I wouldn't have to take off my dress."

10. The garter toss.

According to user @zadifit, if she could go back and re-do her wedding day, she would ditch "cheesy traditions" like the garter toss.

"I love the first dance, I love the dance with your dad and the groom and mum dance – but throwing your bouquet and the garter toss – I would not do that again."

11. Hiring a photo booth.

While a black-and-white photo booth seems to be a part-and-parcel for every Kardashian event, ever, according to our TikTok brides, it's something you can easily pass up on your wedding day – with tonnes of brides rating it as the one thing they regret about their big day.

Wedding account @thismodernbride shared: "I think it's a waste of money."

"You're already hiring a photographer that's working hard to take photos throughout the night. A photo booth – if it's not in an obvious location or something like that – just ends up not being used and a waste of money."

Do you have any wedding regrets you'd like to share? Go on! Pop them in the comment section below.

Feature image: TikTok; @thismodernbride; @brunetteinblush.