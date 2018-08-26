A bride has absolutely LOST IT at her wedding guests in the greatest rant of all time.

Hello.
Yes.
We’d like to introduce you to a woman named Susan.
Susan decided to marry her long term boyfriend.
In order to have the “blow out” wedding of her dreams, Susan asked all her wedding guests to “donate” $1500 to her.
Yep, $1500.
When her wedding guests very rightly refused to give ole’ Susie the cash she, erm, called them a bunch “c*nts” and “snakes” in a ridiculously long Facebook rant.
In the Facebook post, Susan explained that she had called off the wedding, dumped her ex-fiance, and was planning to delete Facebook and backpack around South America for two months, to get away from all the “toxic energy”.
In the “mini novel” Susan called out her former maid of honour who is apparently a “filthy f*cking poor excuse for a friend”.
Susan would also like her former fiance to know that she’s not some “hooch piece of f*cking trash, a hooker”.
Anywho, we’ve included Susan’s entire soap opera of a Facebook rant below for your reading pleasure.
Get the popcorn ready.
Don't be like Susan.
Top Comments
Real or fake news, marriage is about the commitment you make to your partner. It not about the grandness of the wedding, the presents or the ring. Cause something can as ways happen to go wrong, even on the most perfect of planned weddings. That’s why you just have to focus on the fact you found someone will to help you though life and be dedcaded to you, just like you are to them.
Instead of being in love with just the grand thought of a fairytale like wedding, and being in love with love. Just love the person you marry and remember they are where you love should go, and not material things.
I feel sorry for Susan. Yes, she asked for a lot of money, but she clarified that it was her dream. I hope that she gets better friends than she had and that her trip helped. I also hope that her dream comes true, with a better man who doesn’t say things behind her back or possibly cheat.
BULL - It was pure and utter greed, she expected everyone to spend at least $3000+ per head just to ATTEND her wedding AND give her $1500 as well. - At least she wasn't as bad as my sister-in-law who, two weeks after the wedding, came to my mum who was on a sickness benefit for a dodgy heart (dad died 3 years earlier) and DEMANDED $5000 because HER parents had given her money and mum was supposed to do the same,
Are you serious?! Susan can make her own dreams come true! She needs to reassess what is important in life before she finds that alone time she’s planning will extend beyond those two months. Materialism is not a goal others are responsible for.