The latest wedding photo trend is so moving

Forget about bridal party ‘jumping’ shots. The next big wedding photo trend is here, and we reckon it’s a game-changer.

Jeffrey Lewis Bennett isn’t your average wedding photographer. The owner of Michigan-based company JLB Wedding produces moving photos for his clients.

And by ‘moving’, we don’t mean they’ll bring a tear to your eye. They actually move.

Bennett's wedding GIFs - shorthand for image formats that move as animations - bring to life the special moments of the big day in a way regular photographs can't.

"The way that wedding GIFs work, they look more like a photograph that happens to be telling a story inside of it," the former graphic designer explains in a feature on The Huffington Post.

Each GIF is comprised of several images of the bride and groom taken in quick succession, which are then digitally manipulated to form a short, silent, looping clip that's ideal for sharing with friends and family online. Dare we suggest that, just perhaps, this is a better use for the GIF than the ever-popular animated cat photo?

Whether they capture a soft breeze tousling the bride's gown, or a tender moment of eye contact during the bridal dance, Bennett's digital creations are utterly mesmirising.

What's your favourite wedding photo trend? Would you try the wedding GIF?