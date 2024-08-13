This couple charged guests $500 each to attend their wedding. Guess how many showed up.

Weddings are often described as one of the most important days in a couple's life, but they're also notoriously expensive.

With the average cost of nuptials skyrocketing into the tens of thousands of dollars, many couples are left scrambling to find creative ways to manage their budgets without sacrificing their dream celebration.

One New York couple, however, took an unconventional approach that's raising eyebrows and sparking debate across the wedding industry.

Beyoncé inspired the idea.

Nova and Reemo Styles were faced with a staggering initial quote of $150,000 for their wedding. Instead of compromising on their vision or going into debt, they decided to think outside the box. Drawing inspiration from the entertainment industry, Nova had a lightbulb moment.

"People choose to go to a Beyoncé concert because they know that they're gonna have an experience. Let's put the stress on the guests, and let's sell tickets for a wedding," Nova explained to ABC7.

Despite Reemo's initial skepticism that guests wouldn't attend, the couple moved forward with their plan, pricing tickets at $333 each (approximately $505 AUD).

With a ticket, comes an experience.

For their ticket price, guests were treated to a unique 12-hour adventure through New York City. The celebration kicked off with a ride on a double-decker bus, transforming the traditional reception into a mobile party through the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

This innovative approach allowed Nova and Reemo to create a memorable experience for their guests while significantly reducing their own financial burden. By selling tickets, the couple managed to save an impressive $70,000 on their wedding expenses.

Not everyone was a fan of the idea.

As with any unconventional wedding choice, the couple's decision to charge guests was met with mixed reactions. Some invitees pushed back against the idea, questioning the couple's motives.

"'I would never spend money on tickets.' 'I don't care.' 'Who do you guys think you are? Jay-Z and Beyoncé?'" Nova recalled one guest's response.

The wedding industry and online forums have also weighed in on the trend of charging guests to attend weddings. On The Wedding Wire forum, opinions were largely negative, with commenters labeling the practice as "tacky" and "ridiculous".

One forum user stated, "I absolutely would not pay to come to a wedding, because I'm already paying to go — gas, time to get ready, a gift, that's money/time I could spend in other ways."

Is this a nod to a new trend?

While Nova and Reemo's approach may seem extreme, they're not alone in seeking alternative ways to manage wedding costs. Wedding expert Esther Lee from The Knot notes that there's a rising trend in brunch weddings, which can significantly cut expenses.

Another couple spoke to ABC7 about the trend, Courtney and Alex Quist, who opted for an earlier celebration, swapping evening formalities for a more casual brunch affair. Their choice of pizza and mimosas over traditional wedding fare saved them an estimated $40,000.

Counting the pennies.

As wedding costs continue to climb — with the average Australian wedding now costing $33,810 per Easy Weddings — couples are increasingly looking for ways to celebrate their love without breaking the bank.

While charging guests may not be everyone's cup of tea, Nova and Reemo stand by their decision. Their story highlights the growing tension between traditional wedding expectations and the financial realities faced by many couples today.

Whether you view their approach as innovative or inappropriate, one thing is clear: the landscape of wedding planning is changing, and couples are becoming more willing to challenge conventions to create celebrations that align with both their visions and their budgets.

As for how many guests actually showed up to Nova and Reemo's ticketed wedding? While the exact number wasn't disclosed, the couple indicated that many of their guests did choose to attend, proving that love — and perhaps the promise of a unique New York City adventure — can overcome even the most unconventional of wedding invitations.

"We had a beautiful wedding, an awesome reception and the people that we love and care about the most were able to be there, so I wouldn't change a thing," Alex said.

