'We Wear What We Want' is the body positive movement we all need.

If you’ve ever had somebody stop you from leaving the house because of your outfit, or if you’ve ever had a face pulled at you in public, #WeWearWhatWeWant is the hashtag for you.

LA-based plus-size model Simone Mariposa has sparked a social media chain of women who refuse to let the opinions of others dictate their clothing choices.

“Every plus-size girl has had to bear the terrible brunt of being judged/policed for what we wear and how we wear it,” she tweeted.