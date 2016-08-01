News
'We Wear What We Want' is the body positive movement we all need.

If you’ve ever had somebody stop you from leaving the house because of your outfit, or if you’ve ever had a face pulled at you in public, #WeWearWhatWeWant is the hashtag for you.

LA-based plus-size model Simone Mariposa has sparked a social media chain of women who refuse to let the opinions of others dictate their clothing choices.

“Every plus-size girl has had to bear the terrible brunt of being judged/policed for what we wear and how we wear it,” she tweeted.

Many users have even begun sharing their stories through small photo essays and collages.

The hashtag only continues to grow in popularity as users are moved by the idea and the story behind it.

Mariposa told BuzzFeed she too battled feelings of wanting to hide her body.

“I stopped wearing my legs and arms out, I stayed away from clothes that accentuated my belly fat, and I was extremely self conscious [in] public,” she said.

“However, after a while, I stopped letting society dictate my wardrobe, and starting wearing things that I always dreamed of wearing that made me feel beautiful.”

Wear what you want: it’s a simple idea, but can be a bloody hard mindset to achieve.

Feature image via Twitter @simonemariposa

