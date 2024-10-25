'My boyfriend took me to the Tayor Swift concert. Then he started dating the girl he sat next to.'

We'd been together for over six months but from the start, Matt* was full throttle.

Somewhere between our second and third date it was my birthday. For a gift, he booked us a trip to Vanuatu, five months in advance.

We were flyin', but we'd never get far.

Throughout our relationship, he showered me with affection, in public showed me off. He took me to everything from opening night of the ballet to the tennis finals. He got us tickets to see Paul McCartney, premium seats next to one of the country's most celebrated models and her footballer husband.

Just days before the Taylor Swift concert he called me to say that he had been given last minute tickets, we were going to The Eras Tour!

I was heaven-struck.

On the night of the concert, he hosted drinks for some friends of mine who were also going and we all headed in together, stupidly excited.

Inside the stadium we ran into a distinctive looking blonde woman. I didn't know who she was but one of my friends recognised her and started up a conversation. I didn't know it at the time, but Ben knew her through work.

Matt didn't bother to introduce us, he headed straight to the bar and came back with drinks. He handed me one and soon the concert started.

My friends were in different seats across the stadium, but the blonde woman was seated adjacent to us.

I didn't think anything of it at the time, I was too excited to be seeing Taylor-Mother-Herself-Swift.

A few minutes after the concert started, I began to feel unwell. I felt dizzy and strange. I don't remember much after that.

I'd later be told that a bystander alerted medics that I was in the men's bathrooms and then a second team was called to assist. I was given an ECG and IV fluids - none of which I remember.

I couldn't understand what had happened, was I dehydrated or had I overheated?

Hours later I regained consciousness in the medical bay, and around All Too Well (The 10-minute version) I finally returned to watch the last hour of the concert.

I was devastated that I missed half of The Eras.

When I got back to my seat, Matt seemed distracted and not too concerned about what had happened.

He kept going to the bar for more drinks - I thought after what I'd been through, he wouldn't leave my side. Instead, he seemed to be paying more attention to the blonde. They were buying each other drinks

It made me feel uneasy, but I just wanted to enjoy the concert.

In the week after the concert Matt's intense behaviour continued.

"I feel so good when I'm with you," he'd text. "I've been daydreaming about you."

He sent me real estate listings of incredible properties, writing: "Our future getaway home."

But soon it was over.

He ended our relationship abruptly and cruelly in a short phone-call just days later.

It was an hour before a date, we had tickets to see a play, the babysitter was about to arrive.

He muttered some lazy and uncreative dribble about needing time on his own.

I would have liked some explanations. I would have liked to have a conversation, but he discarded me in a ghostly scene.

We never spoke again.

And exactly a month after he blew up our sham relationship, he had his arm around a brand-new girl.

Her. The blonde from the Taylor Swift concert.

A friend of mine was performing at a comedy show so months earlier I'd bought us tickets to see it. Matt turned up with his new girlfriend.

I texted him to ask when he had started seeing her and he told me, "after you". I didn't believe him. This guy was an absolute fraud.

His ex-wife had subsequently reached out to me, we drank wine and exchanged details about his high infidelity and quiet treason.

Turns out, old habits die screaming.

