'My boyfriend took me to the Tayor Swift concert. Then he started dating the girl he sat next to.'

We'd been together for over six months but from the start, Matt* was full throttle.

Somewhere between our second and third date it was my birthday. For a gift, he booked us a trip to Vanuatu, five months in advance.

We were flyin', but we'd never get far.

Throughout our relationship, he showered me with affection, in public showed me off. He took me to everything from opening night of the ballet to the tennis finals. He got us tickets to see Paul McCartney, premium seats next to one of the country's most celebrated models and her footballer husband.

Just days before the Taylor Swift concert he called me to say that he had been given last minute tickets, we were going to The Eras Tour!

I was heaven-struck.

On the night of the concert, he hosted drinks for some friends of mine who were also going and we all headed in together, stupidly excited.

Inside the stadium we ran into a distinctive looking blonde woman. I didn't know who she was but one of my friends recognised her and started up a conversation. I didn't know it at the time, but Ben knew her through work.

Matt didn't bother to introduce us, he headed straight to the bar and came back with drinks. He handed me one and soon the concert started.

My friends were in different seats across the stadium, but the blonde woman was seated adjacent to us.

