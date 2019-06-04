Winter is coming and we’ve been a bit thin on the ground with reality TV shows lately, haven’t we?

Sure, there’s Masterchef and House Rules, but that’s not the kind of reality TV we’re really craving.

No, what we’re missing is the absurdities and love triangles and alcoholic beverage throwing of Married At First Sight and Bachelor in Paradise.

Thankfully, it’s summer over in the UK and that can only mean one thing…

Love Island is back for its fifth season.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Love Island UK season five below, post continues after video.

For anyone who hasn’t watched the previous seasons of Love Island UK (which you can binge on 9 Now, fyi), it’s basically Bachelor in Paradise meets Big Brother, with British accents.

In other words: it’s gloriously trashy and frightening addictive television.

The reality TV dating/hookup show is back for 2019 with a new cast of 12 singles, as well as ‘intruders’ who will come into the villa to stir some major sh*t each week.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island UK 2019.

Where can I watch Love Island UK in Australia?

Good news: You can watch Love Island UK season five on 9 Now from Wednesday June 5, 6pm AEST.

Each episode will be available to stream for free for the entire season, which is generally around 90 episodes, so clear your social calendars.

To watch, all you need to do is create a free 9 Now account.

Who are the Love Island UK 2019 cast?

Yewande Biala (@yewande_biala).

Age: 23

From: Dublin, Ireland

Job: Scientist

What is Yewande looking for?

“I want someone I can hold a normal conversation with. Someone that has good banter and someone that is easy to get along with and honest. Looks wise, I like them to be tall and athletic.”

Lucie Donlan (@lucierosedonlan).

Age: 21

From: Cornwall, England

Job: Surfer

What is Lucie looking for?

"I like the typical surfer look. I find sporty guys so much more attractive compared to your average guy that just chills and goes on nights out. I’d rather have someone that could come and surf with me and then I could go and do their cool sport.”

Amber Gill (@amberrosegill).

Age: 21

From: Newcastle, England

Job: Beauty therapist

What is Amber looking for?

“I like tall guys who are muscly and athletic, I like people that go to the gym because that’s what I like. I want someone who is funny and that I can have fun with and doesn’t take themselves too seriously because I am daft.”

Amy Hart (@amyhartxo).

Age: 26

From: Sussex, England

Job: Cabin crew manager

What is Amy looking for?

"I’m looking for someone to travel the world with, have fun with and someone who is going to love me as much as I love them."

Anna Vakili (@annavakili_).

Age: 28

From: London, England

Job: Pharmacist

What is Anna looking for?

"Personality wise, he would be loyal, kind and emotional. I like the soppy guys. I’m not into cocky boys at all, I like smart and funny."

Sherif Lanre (@sherif_lanre).

Age: 20

From: London, England

Job: Chef and semi-pro rugby player

What is Sherif looking for?

"She needs to be able to hold a conversation. I feel that I make people laugh so I want a girl that makes me laugh, even if that’s just from being herself and not trying to be funny. A nice smile and nice teeth. And nice bum! That’s one of my criteria."

Callum Macleod (@callum_macleod).

Age: 28

From: South Wales

Job: Aircraft engineer

What is Callum looking for?

"Looks wise, I like blonde and petite girls. Personality, I just like girls that let me be myself and as long as they like me for me – and of course I’ve got to enjoy their personality."

Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12).

Age: 23

From: Shropshire, England

Job: Ballroom and Latin Dancer

What is Curtis looking for?

"I’m sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don’t. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that. Love is blind. Just somebody that looks after themselves and doesn’t go out drinking all the time."

Anton Danyluk (@anton_danyluk).

Age: 24

From: Airdrie, Scotland

Job: Gym owner

What is Anton looking for?

"She has to be hard working and good looking. Blonde hair is usually my type. They have to be into the gym because it’s such a big part of my life so it’s important that it’s a big part of their life as well."

Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury).

Age: 20

From: Manchester, England

Job: Boxer

What is Tommy looking for?

“I want to end up with a girl where I look at her every morning and think ‘You are gorgeous, I’m so lucky'. If a thousand girls walked past, I don’t want to look at one of them. I probably won’t settle down until I find that."

Joe Garratt (@josephgarratt).

Age: 22

From: South-east London, England

Job: Catering company owner

What is Joe looking for?

"For me, it’s just more how we click, if she is fun, outgoing and doesn’t take herself too seriously and is open to talk about things. I’m looking for a connection, obviously initial attraction is key but the connection is the main go-to."

Michael Griffiths (@mac_griffiths_).

Age: 27

From: Liverpool, England

Job: Firefighter

What is Michael looking for?

“[I’m looking for] somebody I can get along with on an intellectual level and have a conversation with and not be lost in translation. But also have a bit about them, not take themselves too seriously and have a bit of banter. A nice bum is a plus."

Let the banter begin.

Will you be watching Love Island UK 2019? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!