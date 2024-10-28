Do you always wash your hands after going to the toilet?

Do you wash your hands every time you use the toilet? How about before you handle food? Be honest.

Australia’s Food Safety Information Council has released its latest report card on the country’s hand washing habits. It found 19% of Australians don’t wash their hands every time they use the toilet. Close to half (42%) admit they don’t always wash hands before handling food.

So who’s doing well when it comes to hand hygiene, who’s not – and why does it matter?

What did the report find?

The new report surveyed hand washing practices of 1,229 people. Results were consistent with what we’ve learned from similar surveys.

Once again, women do better than men at washing their hands after using the toilet, although only slightly (80% of men say they do every time, versus 83% of women). Just 55% of men wash their hands before touching food, compared to 62% of women.

Age also seemed to make a difference. Under 34 years old, 69% of people washed their hands every time they used the toilet. Over age 65, that jumped to 86%.

Although some of these differences aren’t completely unexpected – such as the gap between men’s and women’s hand washing habits – the reasons remain unclear.