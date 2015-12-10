Waleed Aly's climate change monologue is glorious.

Here’s some surprising news: Australia is not doing enough to tackle climate change.

The world rankings were released at the Paris climate summit yesterday — just one day after foreign minister Julie Bishop claimed we aren’t just meeting our targets, but beating them — and we ranked 56th.

On the list of 58.

Finding Australia in the rankings on The Guardian website took no less than seven downward scrolls on an iPhone screen and then there we were, right above Kazakstan and Saudi Arabia. Bravo.

“We have literally been called the worst performing industrial country in the world when it comes to tackling climate change,” Waleed Aly stated on The Project last night.

In a segment, which has been widely shared today, Aly broke down the climate debate for viewers and urged the Australian government to take more decisive action.

Watch it here:

He gleefully lampooned the scepticism of commentators such as Andrew Bolt and questioned Australia’s ongoing refusal to end diesel fuel rebates for miners and farmers.

Aly explained that the diesel fuel rebate costs Australia in excess of $6 billion every year, “That’s money paid to fossil fuel producers or people who buy their products.”

He said, “Right around the world, developed countries are being encouraged to put an end to subsidies for fossil fuels and invest more in renewable energy.

“At the Paris climate talks almost 40 countries signed up to phase out subsidies that encourage the use of coal, gas and oil.

“Our PM promised $1 billion over the next five years to fight climate change, which is great, but when it came to joining other nations and ditching the diesel subsidies, he walked away.”