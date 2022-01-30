What women are talking about today, Monday January 31.

By Gemma Bath

West Australians who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are being denied entry to most public venues as tough new rules come into effect.

From Monday, proof of double-dose vaccination is required at all hospitality venues, including restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars and fast-food outlets for dine-in customers.

It is also needed for visitors to public and private hospitals and aged care facilities, indoor entertainment venues including play centres, casinos and cinemas, gyms and fitness centres, the zoo, Crown casino, amusement parks and even bottle shops.

The requirement applies to any non-exempt person aged 16 and above and has been implemented across the state.

West Aussies will now need to be fully vaccinated to enter hospitality venues, gyms, hospitals and aged care facilities. #9Today pic.twitter.com/KjX0LJTvtc — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 30, 2022

Teachers and other education staff are also required to be double-dose vaccinated to work in schools as kids return to classrooms on Monday.

The gap between second and third vaccine doses has been reduced to three months in a change that came into effect overnight.

The premier has cited the need to improve WA's booster rate, currently at 34 per cent, as a key reason for delaying the reopening of borders.

West Australians remain in the dark about when the borders will open.

- With AAP