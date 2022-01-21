What women are talking about today, Friday January 21.

By Gemma Bath

Australia has recorded its deadliest day of the entire pandemic, with 80 virus-related fatalities across the country on Friday, eclipsing the previous record of 78 set on Tuesday.

There have been 2976 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

More than half of the total deaths on Friday were recorded in NSW, which had 46 fatalities, a one-day record in the state.

Of the 46 deaths, seven were from historical cases and had been determined as COVID-19 deaths after coronial investigations.