What women are talking about today, Friday January 21.

Australia records deadliest pandemic day.
Australia has recorded its deadliest day of the entire pandemic, with 80 virus-related fatalities across the country on Friday, eclipsing the previous record of 78 set on Tuesday.
There have been 2976 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
More than half of the total deaths on Friday were recorded in NSW, which had 46 fatalities, a one-day record in the state.
Of the 46 deaths, seven were from historical cases and had been determined as COVID-19 deaths after coronial investigations.
What the WA border announcement means for women.
West Australians face being kept indefinitely within their own state after Premier Mark McGowan went back on his government's plan to reopen the state's borders next month.
Mr McGowan announced the backflip during a late-night press conference on Thursday, saying WA's hard borders will remain in place indefinitely.
He claimed it would be "reckless and irresponsible" to proceed with the planned February 5 reopening given the surge in Omicron COVID-19 cases across the country.
The decision has been met with mixed emotions.
