12 things our lifestyle team is eyeing off in the Vogue Online Shopping Night sales.

Vogue Online Shopping Night (VOSN) is back for a second time this year - meaning we've got exactly 36 hours to snap up clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty products while they're heavily discounted.

Yep, we've not got long!

Starting at midday on Wednesday, September 14 and finishing at midnight on Thursday, September 15, big brands including The Iconic, Adore Beauty, ghd and Net-a-Porter will all be on sale.

With spring finally here and Christmas soon approaching (hate to say it), these sales couldn't have come at a better time.

From the dresses we'll live in this summer to the "it" accessories, here's what the Mamamia lifestyle team is eyeing off in the Vogue Online Shopping Night sales - plus a massive list of all the brands involved and their deals.

Happy shopping!

Aere Checked Linen Wrap Dress, was $180, now $135.

Image: The Iconic.

"An easy, throw-on-and-go dress is my uniform come summer, and this one is too cute not to snap up - the checkered print, tie waist and midi length, love." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

P.E Nation Mini Fastest Lap Cross Body Bag in Black, was $138.99, now $99.

Image: P.E Nation.

"Bum bags are having a real moment and I get why - they have that sporty look and are the perfect size for all the essentials. I can see this becoming my new everyday errand bag." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, was $159.95, now $119.96.

Image: The Iconic.

"A classic vintage blue pair of denim jeans is a wardrobe essential, and these are just what I'm after. Paired with sandals, heels or boots, they provide a dressier look than your everyday lighter wash pair." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Cotton On.

"I'm OBSESSED with everything green at the moment - so I have my eyes on this dress! I love these strappy, floaty numbers - they're so easy to throw on and dress up with accessories. An 11/10 dress for lunching." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health & Beauty Writer.

Lioness La Quinta Blazer Khaki, was $99, now $74.25.

Image: Princess Polly.

"I feel like this blazer will be a must for me during this seasonal period - you can wear it with a light top and still feel warm enough, plus blazers go with plenty of skirts and pants. We love versatility! Plus, the colour means it would be a great staple piece in my wardrobe without being too boring." - Isabella Ross, News Writer.

Princess Polly Nellie Mini Dress Black Floral, was $70, now $52.50.

Image: Princess Polly.

"I love having a few casual mini dresses on hand to throw on in summer, so I'll be grabbing a few from Princess Polly. (Let's hope La Niña doesn't last all summer.)" - Jess Kingston, Managing Editor.

Image: Cotton On.

"I'm about to head to Far North Queensland for a tropical holiday and wanted a new inexpensive bikini. Cotton On have heaps of options at the moment and I'm loving all the colours and prints. I opted for the wire bra bikini as I have bigger boobs and can confirm they feel very supportive. And I've never tried a boyleg bottom before so wanted to give it a go and I love how it all looks together." - Melody Teh, Editor.

The Fated Spinning Around Dress, was $129.95, now $97.46.

Image: The Iconic.

"I'll definitely be adding this dress to my cart! I feel like it's the perfect little black dress and can be styled up or down depending on what the occasion is. Love it." - Isabella Ross, News Writer.

Cotton On Body Swing Beach Shirt, was $39.99, now $27.99.

Image: Cotton On.

"Can I please be one of those cool girls hanging at the beach in a trendy shirt this summer? CAN I PLS. I love the look of these short-sleeved shirts (and matching shorts!) for a casual, yet chic look." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health & Beauty Writer.

Dissh Clover Black Crochet Midi Dress, was $249.99, now $200.

Image: Dissh.

"THIS DRESS - I knew I needed it as soon as I saw it. You'll find me wearing this over swimmers all summer." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Pared Eyewear Nice & Easy Sunglasses, was $215, now $172.

Image: Pared Eyewear.

"My lifestyle pal Charlie Begg comes into work all the time wearing the coolest darn sunnies - so I want to wear cool sunnies, too. With a sale on - how can I not cart a pair of these? This number are right up my alley - get on my face!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Health & Beauty Writer.

Vans Old Skool - Unisex, was $129.95, now $97.46.

Image: The Iconic.

"I can't say no to a new pair of Vans, especially when they're on sale. I'm grabbing an all white pair for summer." - Jess Kingston, Managing Editor.

Want more? Here's a list of all the big brands participating in Vogue Online Shopping Night.

Cotton On: 30 per cent off sitewide.

The Iconic: 25 per cent off womens, mens, kids, sport, beauty and home. Selected styles and colours listed.

Love Honey: 20 per cent off sitewide.

Aje: Shop 25 per cent off sitewide*, including sale styles.

Nobody Denim: 30 per cent off sitewide.

General Pants: Up to 30 per cent off online only.

Quay Australia: 30 per cent off all polarised styles between the 14th and 15th of September 2022.

Dissh: 20 per cent off full-priced items in boutiques and online.

Adore Beauty: Receive 16 per cent off orders over $100.

Sephora: Beauty Pass Sale - up to 25 per cent off*. Exclude Dyson and ghd.

Net-a-Porter: Enjoy 20 per cent off selected items.

ghd: 15 per cent off award-winning curlers, straighteners, dryers and hot brushes.

Princess Polly: 25 per cent off. *Discount excludes gift cards, charity capsules and sale items. Use code: VIP25.

Lioness: 40 per cent off sitewide. Use code VOSN.

Bassike: Take a further 25 per cent off sale. Use code VOSN25 at checkout.

Scotch & Soda: 20 per cent off*. Exclusions apply. Use code VOGUE20 at checkout.

Auguste: Enjoy 25 per cent off selected items. Enter code VOGUE25 at checkout.

Bondi Born: Enjoy up to 50 per cent off past collections. Free shipping on all orders over $250.

Cosette: From up to 15 per cent off new arrivals, 30-60 per cent off sale styles and 25 per cent off all else.

Gorman: 20-50 per cent off storewide*.

Pared Eyewear: 20 per cent off sitewide. Including free shipping. This includes all Pared core styles as well as Pared’s popular collaboration frames.

Lorna Jane: Spend and save - Save $40, when you spend $200. Save $50, when you spend $300. Save $75, when you spend $400. Save $100, when you spend $500.

Dylan Kain: Take 25 per cent off site-wide (excluding new arrivals). Includes already reduced sale items.

P.E Nation: Up to 50 per cent off online warehouse sale.

Stylerunner: Shop online and receive 20 per cent off selected new season styles. Use code VOSN.

Daniel Wellington: 20% off watches*. Offer available online and in-store.

In The Sac: Shop 25 per cent off sitewide.

Furla: 15 per cent off full price item.

McMullin&Co:25 per cent off selected furniture, lighting and homewares.

Dinosaur Designs: Receive a $50 voucher when you spend $300 or more.*

