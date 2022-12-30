Iconic British fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, dies aged 81.

Iconic British fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, has died aged 81.

She died peacefully at home in London surrounded by her family, her representatives said via a statement on Twitter.

Westwood's creative partner and husband of nearly 30 years Andreas Kronthaler said, "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with."

The designer and activist made her name in the 1970s with her punk style, slogan t-shirts, and rebellious anti-establishment views.

Over the years, she continued to bring attention to the causes she cared about such as climate change, while dressing some of the world's most influential celebrities.

On her official Instagram account, a post with a recent photo of Westwood described her life as "amazing". The statement read:

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future."

It also referenced her Taoist spiritual beliefs and how important they have been in more recent times.

"Vivienne considered herself a Taoist. She wrote, 'Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.'"

Westwood wasn't always a fashion designer. She started her career as a primary school teacher, before setting up a clothing shop called 'Let It Rock' in the early 1970s in London with then partner Malcolm McLaren.

The legendary shop soon became known as 'Sex' and in 1975, McLaren's punk rock band and shop regulars - the Sex Pistols - became known for sporting iconic Westwood and McLaren's punk designs.

Westwood met her husband Andreas Kronthaler, who was 25 years her junior, in 1988 at the Vienna School of Applied Arts where she was a professor.

She was made a Dame for her services to fashion in 2006.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the irreverent fashion designer and lifelong rebel. Fashion photographer Mario Testino posted on Instagram: "We shall all miss you. I was lucky to meet you early on in my career and learn so much from you. Above all, you were a divine person. Humble, funny and inspiring beyond. RIP."

Actor Kim Cattrall shared a tribute under the same Instagram post, writing: "Always a legend. An icon for change and innovation. I was blessed to meet her and wear her creations. I always loved she was Northern and never lost her grit. RIP Vivian. A true original."

