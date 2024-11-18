'I took my 6-year-old to an "adults-only" museum. This is how it went.'

When I announced that I was taking my six-year-old daughter to MONA, the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, reactions were… mixed.

I got a few raised eyebrows. My dad gave me a 20 minute lecture about the "adult content". Some were concerned about the amount of walking (99 steps to the entrance alone). Others just said it was a waste of money — she's too young to appreciate the art, and I wouldn't get to see the exhibits properly. The worst ones were the people who told me we wouldn't feel welcome. I'd be spending the day telling her to shhh or stop touching things.

But there was no way I was going to Hobart for the first time and missing MONA's famously offbeat, boundary-pushing art. And honestly, I was pretty sure my daughter, Grace would enjoy it.

Watch: The trailer for Mamamia's newest podcast, Diary Of A Birth. Post continues after video.

Not only did she LOVE it, MONA was full of kids, kids who were being kids and nobody minded. In fact, many of the exhibits seem to be designed for kids (or big kids) to touch, feel and interact.

Grace threw herself into every experience and we had a great day. If you're thinking of taking the kids — do it. Here are my top tips for visiting MONA with children:

Visiting MONA with kids: What to see.

The top 5 according to Grace and a bonus from me.

The Grotto by Randy Polumbo.

A sparkly disco ball-style installation that you're allowed to scramble over. This would have been my dream bedroom aesthetic growing up in the 90s, for Grace it was little girl heaven. Side note: excellent lighting for selfies.

At The Grotto by Randy Polumbo. Image: Supplied.

Girls Rule by Tom Otterness.

This massive brass sculpture doubles as a playground, so kids can explore and interact with the artwork. Grace loved it and kept asking, "Mum, is this really art?" Bonus points: it's right next to the food trucks, perfect for lunchtime in the sun.

At the Girls Rule by Tom Otterness. Image: Supplied.

Snake by Sidney Nolan.

This enormous mural of 1,620 individual paintings is a great introduction to abstract art. Grace picked her favourite squares, and we spent a long time guessing what each one could be.

Bit.fall (The Waterfall of Words) by Julius Popp.

A totally different type of screen time. This digital waterfall spells out words in real-time, using live online search terms. Grace was mesmerised by the ever-changing cascade.

At Bit.fall (The Waterfall of Words) by Julius Popp. Image: Supplied.

The Trampoline by Chen Zhen.

Everyone warned me about the 99 steps up to the entrance, but honestly, it wasn't bad and there was an immediate reward at the top. A giant trampoline installation, suspended with meditation bells that chime with each bounce. For kids, it's a highlight before you even step inside.

Made it up the 99 stairs, time to bounce! Image: Supplied.

The Wall of Vulvas by Greg Taylor.

If I'm honest, this is what I went to MONA for, it's the one everyone knows about. I wanted to see it and for all sorts of cliche reasons, I wanted Grace to see it. Officially titled 'C*nts and Other Conversations', it features 151 porcelain sculptures of vulvas cast from real women.

At The Wall of Vulvas by Greg Taylor. Image: Supplied.

According to the description, the artwork aims to highlight the diversity of female genitalia, challenging societal norms and perceptions of the female body. Grace was fascinated and asked lots of age-appropriate questions, but apparently not interested enough to make it into her top five. Kids, hey?

Top tip: Download the free MONA O app. Rather than traditional wall labels, MONA uses this to guide you through each exhibit, and most exhibits have kid-friendly audio, and there's a fun "Love" or "Hate" button that lets kids give their verdict on each piece.

Visiting MONA with kids: What to skip.

Cloaca (a.k.a. the Poop Machine).

Grace hated the smell. There's nothing much more to say. It really did just smell like poo. I didn't get it, I don't want to, don't @ me.

Adult-only content.

The MONA people know their stuff. So trust their judgement. The adults-only content is so clearly marked that it's easy to avoid with kids. There was only one curtained-off and well-signed section, so we didn't feel like we were missing out by skipping it. Note: C*nts and Other Conversations is not in the adults-only section, which is a good thing on so many levels.

The Source Restaurant.

"Perched atop the MONA site, the Source is a temple to seasonal Tasmanian dining," the description reads. With sweeping views, fancy tables, and an award-winning wine list, nobody wants kids in the temple. Least of all, the kids.

Visiting MONA with kids: How to get there.

We arrived in Tassie in style, on the Celebrity Edge, a 15-deck, 5-star resort at sea, as part of a four-day cruise from Sydney to Hobart. With one full day in Hobart as part of the cruise, our MONA adventure was organised by Celebrity Edge's shore excursion team. They took care of everything—transfers, museum tickets, and a fantastic guide who kept us on track and handled every detail.

We hopped on the MONA ROMA ferry from Hobart's Brooke Street Pier. The Celebrity team hooked us up with "Posh Pit" tickets: a private and very luxurious lounge at the front of the boat with free drinks and tasty canapés.

The Posh Pit, the perfect way to start and end our day at MONA. Image: Supplied.

If you're planning your own trip, here's how to get to MONA:

Ferry: The MONA ROMA ferry is the way to go. Posh Pit tickets ($60 round-trip) get you access to the private lounge and bar, while standard tickets are $28 for the 25-minute trip.

Car: It's a 20-minute drive north of Hobart. Parking is limited, so go early.

Bus: Metro Tasmania buses (routes 510, 520, and X20) stop nearby.

Visiting MONA with kids: Where to eat.

Outdoor food stalls.

The most fun food option. Only open on busier days, the casual stalls had everything from burgers to baked potatoes and smelt incredible.

Museum café.

Inside MONA, making it an easy option for kids on a cold day. They offer a range of kid-friendly snacks and light meals.

BYO picnic.

You won't be judged. There were lots of families eating packed lunches on the lawn. An easy option if you've got fussy eaters.

Food hack: With limited time to spend at MONA we made the most of our Posh Pit tickets and filled up on the ferry rides. We easily got our money's worth and more vs the cost of buying food and drinks at MONA.

Delicious snacks and smug mugs in the Posh Pit. Image: Supplied.

Visiting MONA with kids: How long to spend there.

If you're going without kids, you could easily spend a full day at MONA, taking your time with each exhibit and enjoying a leisurely lunch at The Source restaurant or drinking wine on the lawn.

With a six-year-old in tow, though, two hours was perfect for us. We managed to make our way around almost every exhibit and still had time to play in the sculpture playground.

Even the best art adventure has its limits for little ones and by the end, Grace was dying to get back to the cruise ship so she could rejoin her mates at the Camp@Sea kids club.

Visiting MONA with kids: How much you need to budget.

Our trip was part of our Celebrity Edge cruise. However, I've kindly crunched the numbers for you. For one adult and one child, the average day at MONA costs around $190.

This includes $39 for the adult entry (kids under 18 are free), $60 each for round-trip Posh Pit ferry tickets (including food and drinks), and ~$30 extra for a little treat at the gift shop. After all that parenting — you deserve it.

Planning to travel with kids? Learn our top tips below:

Feature image: Supplied.