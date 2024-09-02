'Ding dong, the witch is dead.' The viral obituary dividing the internet.

A woman from Maine has sparked controversy after writing a scathing obituary for her late mother.

Christina Novak, the daughter of the deceased Florence Harrelson, shared the obituary to her Facebook page. She accompanied the post with the song 'Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead' from The Wizard of Oz. Her words and song choice immediately divided the internet.

Although her mother passed away from heart failure in February, Novak claimed to Bangor Daily News that she only heard of the news in August given their estranged relationship.

In only 4 short sentences, Novak’s obituary drew a clear, and very harsh line in the sand.

"Florence 'Flo' Harrelson, 65, formerly of Chelsea, died on Feb. 22, 2024, without family by her side due to burnt brides and a wake of destruction left in her path. Florence did not want an obituary or anyone including family to know she died.

"That’s because even in death, she wanted those she terrorised to still be living in fear looking over their shoulder. So this isn’t so much an obituary but more of a public service announcement."

The obituary for Florence Harrelson.

Some people showed support, with one user commenting on the New York Post's article, "Good for her. I've seen my share of mothers and fathers that brutalise their children and so often when they get older and need someone to look after them they change their tune and most children forgive them. I wish more wouldn't." On her TikTok, someone commented, "Well I guess congratulations are in order! Congratulations." Others disagreed with her approach, with one commenting, "This just shows that Christina is still a child, and her mother still has all the power." In an interview with Bangor Daily News, Novak described her mother as abusive and controlling. She said it had been more than a decade since they had broken off contact. Relief is what Novak said she felt, writing the obituary.

"When I wrote it. I wasn't mad, I wasn't angry. I was actually sitting with pen and paper and giggling to myself," she told Bangor Daily News.

At $1.25 a word Novak kept the obituary short. It cost her $86.13, but she told told Bangor Daily News the entertainment was "priceless."

Novak's final words about her mother sparked an interesting debate about 'obituary etiquette' and what we seem to expect from the 'loved ones' of someone who has passed. But at the end of the day, Novak didn't write her words for strangers on the internet, she wrote them for herself.

Feature Image: Facebook/Getty.