'After 11 years of marriage, I woke up to a letter from my husband. It wasn't what I expected.'

When Joy received a letter from her husband Fred, she admits, she was "nervous".

But after reading the note, she decided to share its contents online, writing: "Ladies … choose yourself. I woke up to this nonsense after almost 11 years of marriage."

Yikes, right? Immediately, the internet freaked out, assuming it was some sort of breakup letter or horrible confession, with someone even commenting that their "stomach dropped" when they saw Joy's post.

But, no, he wasn't breaking up with her. Though, the serious tone had us all fooled at first.

"Dear wife," the letter began.

"Let me start this off by saying that I Love You dearly. You mean the world to me. However I owe it to myself as well as you to be completely honest with you."

The husband, Fred, said he needed to "come forward in [his] truth".

"I hate to do it this way but it's now or never because what I'm about to say has to be said."

And yes, we were all scared at this point. But take a guess at what Fred is about to reveal. Go on, guess. Because I sure didn't. And neither did anyone else.

"Tonight, on October 22nd 2024, marks opening night for the New York Knicks 24-25 season," he wrote.

"I will be watching the game tonight. That means from 7pm (that's when pregame starts), to whatever time the game ends I will not be a husband or a father."

He added that Joy and the kids were "on [their] own for a couple of hours".

"No I will not watch our shows with you. No I will not get you something sweet. I will not take the dog out. I will not get the kid in bed either. I will sit on my couch, drink in hand and I will watch the game. That's it."

Fred insisted he didn't love his family any less, but explained that the night wasn't about them.

The letter in full. Image: X/@JoyyUnSpeakable

"It's about ruining the Boston Celtics ring ceremony," he shared.

And never let it be said that Fred is unreasonable, because he continued: "The rest of the season is negotiable up until the point in time we reach the playoffs. Then I will have to abandon y'all again temporarily."

He finished the letter suggesting that Joy could reach out via phone if she had any questions.

"I look forward to seeing and talking to you later. AFTER the game that is.

"Love, Fred G.

"P.S. the child may stay up past bedtime only if he watches the game with me. If he doesn't want to watch then off to bed with him. Thanks."

And okay, we're laughing.

Joy, who received flowers along with the letter, also included a text exchange she shared with Fred after reading the letter.

"I gave you almost 12 years of my life just for you to leave me a letter like that???" Joy texted him. To which he replied: "I had to be true to myself!!! Even if it hurt."

Joy was left in stitches.

Joy and Fred's text exchange following the letter. Image: X/@JoyyUnSpeakable

"I won't even lie… he had me nervous at first, then I laughed so hard… this made my morning," she wrote on X.

Others agreed, with one user replying: "I was terrified at what was going to be on there but then I read it and I'm like, this is so unserious."

"You could have given me a million guesses on how that letter would end, and I still wouldn't have seen this coming," another wrote.

"If I ever got this, I know I married the right person cos this is so funny," added another.

"Kudos to you both for having a fun marriage and messing with each other," commented a fourth person. "You need to get him back tho."

"Fred basically told his family, 'For the next few hours, consider me a Knicks player on the bench, unavailable and highly focused... unless the kid wants to watch, then he's got VIP access," someone else joked.

And while everyone got the joke, one person did raise a question about the obsession men have with sports, writing: "Lmao this is funny, but what is it with men and sports that makes them get like this? I don't understand, it's weird."

Joy took it all in her stride, replying: "Lol between this and wrestling… he forgets I exist and I love it because I like my alone time."

Speaking to Mamamia after the video went viral, Joy reiterated that it was definitely a lol, and that Fred is a "great husband and father".

"He provides and allows me to be a stay-at-home mum of over 10 years," she told us.

"Because of his dedication to our family I'm able to be a content creator and enjoy the joys of motherhood.

"He continues to make our family happy every day. We are always guaranteed a laugh. Thank you everyone for laughing with us. He's the best man there is."

Feature Image: X/@JoyyUnSpeakable