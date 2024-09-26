Leigh Campbell recommended this $15 hair product. It's now flying off the shelves.

Recently, we wrote an article about the $30 treatment that fixed Leigh Campbell's dry, itchy scalp. She talked about it on the YouBeauty podcast, and we thought it would be worth sharing on Mamamia, too — and hoo-boy! The people thought so too. (In case you missed the article, you can read it here),

Because since then, our shopping data (there's a proper name for this, but I'm not a numbers person) showed us that a whole heap of people went and bought it after we wrote about it.

Meaning? The people know what's good. Because if Leigh Campbell has a recommendation, chances are it's worth your pennies. Also, at the time of writing the product is down from $30 to $15 — bargain!

In case you couldn't be bothered to read the article above, we're talking about Essano Expertise Detox Pre Rinse Treatment — and it's supposed to be the best thing for an irritated scalp.

You can grab it from Priceline for half-price (winning!), and it's a squeezable white bottle with a twisty applicator top. As Leigh said on the podcast, the packaging kind of looks clinical and unlike other Essano products — so it might be hard to spot!

Anyway, here's what it looks like, so you don't have to hunt around.

Described on the website as a "scalp-balancing multi-action pre-rinse treatment", it features ingredients like niacinamide and AHAs to remove dandruff flakes, relieve scalp discomfort and exfoliate the scalp all without stripping the scalp of all it's natural moisture.

And according to Leigh, it works a real treat.

Used pre-shower, you simply massage the formula into dry hair (focusing on the scalp) and leave it for five to 10 minutes before jumping in the shower and rinsing off. And look, we love a pre-rinse kind of treatment because there's truly nothing worse than having to wait around in the shower for a hair treatment to do its thing.

As Leigh said on the podcast, "It makes your hair feel nice and shiny. Great for product build up, if you need a clarifying situation. It's also really good if you're travelling somewhere with hard water, because you'd get a lot of build up from the minerals in hard water that makes your hair and scalp feel dry and gross."

"I grabbed the bottle and because it looks so premium/science-y, I thought it was Kerastase or something. And then I tried it and was like, go Essano! Love it. My scalp is happy, not stripped, not itchy, not dry."

Where do we sign up?!

So, there you have it. If you're someone with a dry or itchy scalp and you've been looking for an affordable hair treatment that works (and doesn't take forever to work), this could be one for you!

Feature image: Supplied/Leigh Campbell.