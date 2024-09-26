Leigh Campbell recommended this $15 hair product. It's now flying off the shelves.

Recently, we wrote an article about the $30 treatment that fixed Leigh Campbell's dry, itchy scalp. She talked about it on the YouBeauty podcast, and we thought it would be worth sharing on Mamamia, too — and hoo-boy! The people thought so too. (In case you missed the article, you can read it here),

Because since then, our shopping data (there's a proper name for this, but I'm not a numbers person) showed us that a whole heap of people went and bought it after we wrote about it.

Meaning? The people know what's good. Because if Leigh Campbell has a recommendation, chances are it's worth your pennies. Also, at the time of writing the product is down from $30 to $15 — bargain!

In case you couldn't be bothered to read the article above, we're talking about Essano Expertise Detox Pre Rinse Treatment — and it's supposed to be the best thing for an irritated scalp.

You can grab it from Priceline for half-price (winning!), and it's a squeezable white bottle with a twisty applicator top. As Leigh said on the podcast, the packaging kind of looks clinical and unlike other Essano products — so it might be hard to spot!