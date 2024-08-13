The 6 viral trends to avoid right now, according to a fashion expert.

We're in an era of fashion experimentation, and there are some seriously wild trends doing the rounds on social media. It seems like every day a new style movement is racking up views, going viral and hitting the shops (or your "sponsored" shopping feed) at lightning speed.

In my years as a fashion writer I've seen enough fashion fads come and go to know that not every look is worth my time — or money. I'm not here to yuck someone's yum, and truly believe everyone should wear whatever they want. But I'm here to remind you that just because TikTok might make it seem like everyone is wearing the latest "ugly shoe" or denim silhouette, it doesn't mean you have to.

Here are six viral trends it's totally ok to avoid right now, and what you could consider wearing or buying instead.

Capri pants.

With the return of long denim shorts, it was inevitable we'd see more knee-length styles come into fashion. But I have to admit, despite having my ear to the ground when it comes to trends, I really didn't see pedal pushers coming.

These guys haven't had a moment since the mid-2000s, when we all wore knee-length black tights under our denim miniskirts. Now, they've escaped the tunics and are being styled as a pant unto themselves. If that thought terrifies you, well, you're not alone.





A more wearable version of the capri trend is to go for a slim, cropped pant which shows a little more ankle. It still nails that streamlined look, without being quite so severe. If you're keen to add a little Y2K twist, try styling them with a mule or wedge heel.

Image: Supplied/H&M.

Image: Supplied/Target.

Coloured tights.

OK, honestly? I'm all for style as self-expression but I did not have white stockings on my 2024 bingo card, either. If you follow fashion tastemaker Leandra Medine Cohen on Instagram, you'll have seen her working various pairs of coloured tights this year — from red to blue to bright yellow. She's known for her experimental styling, so this checks out.

Red tights seems to be the option with the most far-reaching appeal; we're seeing them pop up in street style coverage from fashion weeks around the world, but if it's all just giving you theatre costume energy, you can get a similar effect with red socks. Or just good old black stockings.

Leandra Medine Cohen in capri pants AND red tights. Image: Instagram/Leandra Medine Cohen.

Image: Instagram/Leandra Medine Cohen.

Trucker caps.

Much like capri pants, trucker hats are experiencing a revival. And if you were around to wear them the first time, circa 2004, that might provoke a visceral reaction — conjuring up images of Victoria Beckham in her WAG era and Von Dutch everything.

Known for their distinct boxy shape and breathable mesh sides, trucker caps have been rediscovered by Gen Z and are coming for the soft 'dad caps' many of us have become fond of. It was bound to happen; fashion loves to cycle its silhouettes in and out.

Image: Supplied/The Iconic

Image: Supplied/Target.

Feature image: Instagram/Leandra Medine Cohen; TikTok/Lauren.Bacchini.