'I just tried Dubai's viral $30 chocolate and I have so many thoughts.'

My phone has clearly heard me munching on one too many Caramello Koalas, because a few weeks ago my TikTok feed was suddenly filled with one thing.
More specifically, the 'viral Dubai chocolate' — thick, brick-like bars painted like works of art filled with a bright green pistachio filling. I could barely scroll for one minute without seeing another influencer cracking open a bar and recording ASMR videos of the crunch (which is deeply satisfying and weirdly calming).
The viral choccy is the brainchild of Dubai local, Sarah Hamouda, who initially set up her business, Fix Dessert Chocolatier, as a side hustle while on maternity leave in 2021, CNN reports.
But now the chocolate is known the world over and when I say it's viral, I mean viral. One video from food influencer Maria Vehera trying it has been viewed 93 million times.
I mean… LOOK AT IT.
Yum. I'll take 14 of 'em.
So, how do you get the viral Dubai chocolate?
You can only order the Fix chocolate bars at 2pm and 5pm on one delivery service in Dubai (bizarrely, it's Deliveroo).