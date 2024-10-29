'I just tried Dubai's viral $30 chocolate and I have so many thoughts.'

There's no storefront and no pre-ordering, so any products you see in the shops are dupes. And because the chocolates are handmade, there's a limit to how many can be made and sold each day.

I'm a sucker for anything limited edition and the challenge of getting it only made me want it more.

So when I was lucky enough to travel to Dubai last week, I had one mission: get my hot little hands on that chocolate and see if it was really worth the hype. (And, you know, experience the culture, visit the souks, shop like a maniac, eat at amazing restaurants and make lifelong memories… but the chocolate was a priority.)

Did I know I was getting caught up in the hype? Yes.

Did it stop me? Absolutely not.

I knew the process of getting this chocolate had been gamified to create demand and I was happy to play along.

One more thing to know is that these chocolates are NOT cheap. One block set me back $29AUD. Yep, about the same price as nine Cadbury blocks in a Woolies sale but I did it for the plot, let's move on.

There's also a limit of six blocks per order, which is lucky because I wouldn't have been able to control myself.

After a particularly stressful experience on shotty wifi, I managed to get my hands on two types — the original 'Can't Get Knafeh Of It' with crispy knafeh mixed with pistachio and tahini paste encased in milk chocolate and the 'Pick Up A Pretzel' with crispy knafeh and crushed salted caramel pretzels encased in milk chocolate.