'I moved across the country for my boyfriend. Then he handed me a letter.'

When Jillian's partner wanted to move interstate, the musician sacrificed her life in Los Angeles to join him.

After all, they had been together for almost four years, and had often talked of their future together. She loved him, and he loved her. It seemed like an obvious choice.

But it wasn't without heartbreak. Jillian left her career, her family and friends behind and dipped deep into her savings for the months-long moving process. She was still in the thick of it when her partner handed her a note that would turn her world upside down.

Watch: Breakup advice at the 2024 Logies. Post continues after video.



Video: Mamamia

Now, the musician has shared her story the best way she knows how — through song.

"Imagine. You live in LA with your boyfriend and everything's going amazing 'til he says, 'Babe, I wanna move back to Texas to be closer to my dad,'" she sang in a video posted to Instagram.

"So you give up half of your career, quit your improv group and have a goodbye party, take off months of work, deplete your savings to pay for movers and drive to Texas."