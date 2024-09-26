LEIGH CAMPBELL: '3 of the most underrated products that are about to go viral.'

When it comes to viral beauty products, it can be awfully tricky to know what's legit and what's just a load of marketing fluff. There's so much out there and more often than not you'll feel like you need to jump on the next new shiny thing on social media and the next one, just to feel like you're up-to-date and a part of the latest trends.

However, it's exhausting. And expensive. And sometimes you'd rather just skip all the hype and just find out which products actually worth your money.

Well, that's why you've got us.

This week on You Beauty podcast, a Youbie by the name of Jess asked Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren for their beauty predictions.

She asked: "Hey guys! Thanks so much for everything that you do. I loved the episode a few months ago where Leigh talked about the La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum and predicted it would go viral. What are some other little known products that aren't viral but are really good?"

Ooft! A good question.

And you're going to bet Leigh and Kelly spilled all their juicy recommendations.

"So much of virality is what's new and what's cool," said Leigh,

"And since Instagram and TikTok, you have all these brands and new products in exciting packaging. But some of the best stuff is in very average packaging and is widely available and really affordable — so it's not exciting in that it's new and shiny and hard-to-get in a status symbol way, but it's so, so good."

We're talking about those 'unsexy' beauty products you usually find in the chemist or supermarket that actually pack a real punch when it comes to ingredients and results. You know the ones. Boring colours, clinical-looking packaging, etc.

"There are some viral French pharmacy products that are affordable and have average packaging, but they're either from overseas or just products that are 'boring' but so, so good."

Give us the dirty details!

Leigh's first recommendation? This gentle serum from chemist brand QV. At full price, it's around $20, but at the time of writing it's even more affordable — you can snag it for $14 at Chemist Warehouse!

Great for all skin types (especially sensitive girlies), Leigh said "QV is such a fantastic Aussie brand. It's under the little Ego Pharmaceuticals banner — they do a whole bunch of products and are probably most famous for their body care. I think this used to be in a pump, and I loved it more, but it's the same formula they've just put in a tube. But it smells like Butter Menthols."

We'll take five.

"This serum is really gentle, but also anti-ageing. There's niacinamide in there, which is our beautiful vitamin b3, as well as pantheon. It's just awesome — it helps target signs of ageing and is both caring and delicious. They've done a bunch of studies and found it increases skin hydration by up to 42 per cent in a week, and a whole bunch of other stuff. It's 20 bucks, give or take, and it's so good."

Looking for an eye cream that actually… does something? SAME.

The good news? Leigh's found one.

"It's pretty expensive for your pharmacy stuff but the whole Elucent range is gorgeous, and it's all based around alpha hydroxy acid (AHA). So it's going to very gently exfoliate. This is an eye cream, so it's incredibly gentle. Don't think, 'Oh my gosh, acids around the eyes!' — because it's got the teeniest, tiniest amount of AHA," said Leigh.

"It is really beautiful, fine for delicate skin around the eyes. As well as the AHA, it has vitamin B3, vitamin C and vitamin E. It is fantastic. If it was from a fancy overseas brand for 90 bucks or 190, I reckon people would froth."

ICYMI, tubular mascara (or 'tubing mascara') is having a real moment and there's some real goodies floating around. But if you're not across what tubing mascara actually… is… allow us to explain.

It's basically a formula that creates tiny little 'tubes' around each of your eyelashes as it sets. This means there's less chance of panda eyes (no flaking or smudges) and it's way easier to take off (literally slides off your lashes like little socks).

And our friend Leigh has found a new fave.

"The last one is the Natio Infinite Tubing Mascara, which I've recently returned to," said Leigh. "I have so many tubing mascaras. But anyway, long story short, I was in a rush, literally just saw it and grabbed it and whacked it on my eyes. And I was like, 'gosh, you're good'."

"They have the infinite tubing and then the defining — so two tubing mascaras. It's so good, and I've been using it for the last few weeks. Again, if that was Tarte Cosmetics or any other brand, we would be paying $55 for that tubular mascara."

So, there you have it! A bunch of "boring-looking", under-the-radar products that are actually really bloody good.

