Once again, Australia is discussing violence against women. But the stories haven't stopped.

They're just the stories that are making the news in one week.

Growing up, women are taught to be careful of their own safety, as if the onus is on them to not be assaulted. Or worse, murdered.

This week, our government is debating our safety. We watched our prime minister show empathy for Brittany Higgins, but only after his wife told him to consider if Brittany was his daughter. We watched Peter Dutton - our Home Affairs minister - admit that he had considered Brittany's case a "he said, she said" and didn't see the importance of informing the prime minister about the allegation.

As YWCA CBF Member Jaida Walker articulated so well for Mamamia earlier this week: "This whole situation has made me feel as if the Government doesn’t care about women, that our bodies are not important, our rights are not important, our safety is not important. Not only the fact that this has happened but the way it’s been handled is appalling and frightening. It feels like they don’t care about us and they never have. I have lost all hope. I have never felt so scared to be a woman."

We've got daily headlines reinforcing how dangerous a world we live in, particularly for women. But this week, the headlines feel heavier. And while we're watching a discussion about violence against women play out in our nation's parliament, it's not the one we want.

Our leaders - who are overwhelmingly male - keep proving time and time again that they just don't get it.

Women all over the country are watching this story, marvelling at Brittany's bravery, quietly revisiting their own trauma, or waiting with bated breath for strong, decisive action from our government.

Scott Morrison says he's reprimanded his staff and he's launched several inquiries. But on a personal level, he's already proven that the message hasn't quite sunk in.

"Jenny has a way of clarifying things," we heard him say after learning of Brittany Higgins' allegation. "You have to think about this as a father first. What would you want to happen if it were our girls?"

Hopefully, the criticism Morrison witnessed from women across the country at his words made him realise that language is part of the problem. And that's not the response we need from our prime minister about an allegation of rape.

READ: Scott Morrison responded to Brittany Higgins' allegations "as a father". Why not as a person?

There was such rebuke at his turn of phrase because we're angry. Because what allegedly happened to Brittany Higgins is happening across the country and sometimes the women don't survive.

Women are dying every week, and nothing is changing.

Just look at the headlines.

Feature image: SMH/ABC/New Daily/Guardian.