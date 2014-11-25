News
lifestyle

Meet the idiot who likes to run onto the road and try to 'dodge cars'.

The following Vine has been viewed millions of times, has 173,000 likes and has been shared 91,000 times.

It’s just a guy, dodging cars:

Now, we would normally absolutely say that this guy is incredibly stupid. BUT, pretty much 100% of the internet is in agreement that the whole thing is totally fake. And this is the one time we would be kind of relieved if that were the case.

So, it probably doesn’t need to be said, but we’re going to say it anyway:

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME.

Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

