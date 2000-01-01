Revealing Our Handbags & Popping Pimples

This week Leigh and Kelly get to the bottom of what one coat of mascara really means and share what products go everywhere with them as we peek inside their handbags. Plus, Kelly shares her favourite pimple popping method...but does Leigh approve?

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren