image
Revealing Our Handbags & Popping Pimples

This week Leigh and Kelly get to the bottom of what one coat of mascara really means and share what products go everywhere with them as we peek inside their handbags. Plus, Kelly shares her favourite pimple popping method...but does Leigh approve?

Product links:

Hey Members! Submit your questions via the box below for the opportunity to win a special Alpha-H product. Each fortnight the answers will be judged by a panel and the most creative question will win - T&Cs here.  

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Ask a question for future episodes
Join the conversation
Mamamia Commenting Guidelines
Comments are an integral part of the Mamamia experience. Our articles are intended as a launchpad for interesting discussion and debate.
Think of the Mamamia comments section as a dinner party. Differences of opinion are most welcome, but if you are deliberately rude, insult the host or start throwing food, you’ll be kicked out. Find out more about our commenting guidelines and enjoy the conversation!
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships