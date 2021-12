Show Me How | Halo Eyeshadow

Heard of the 'Halo' eyeshadow look? It's an application trend that makes your eyes look bigger and more awake, and in this video, Leigh and Kelly will both have a go at doing it on themselves. Leigh was scared, so how do you think she did?

Products:

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren