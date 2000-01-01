In this episode of 'show me how' Leigh and Kelly share their tips for applying bronzer and highlighter in the right places. It's all about placement - a tiny tweak makes a massive difference!
Products:
Mecca Max Skinlit Skin Bronzer in Medium
Zoeva Face Finish brush Mecca Max Liquid Highlight
Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer
Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder
Hyper Real Glow Palette in Shimmy Peach
Morphe M431 Precision Pencil Crease Brush
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren