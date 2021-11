5 Minutes With Leigh | Self-Tan Solutions & Oily Combinations

In this episode of Five Minutes with Leigh you’ll learn how to avoid your lipstick transferring, plus a few clever tricks for blending DIY fake tan at the ankle and wrists so it looks like a professional spray. Oh, and can you use multiple oils on your face at the same time, one after the other? Leigh will share the answer.

If you have a question, submit it in the question box below for your chance to win an Alpha-H product. T&Cs here

Host: Leigh Campbell