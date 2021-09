5 Minutes With Leigh | Konjac Sponges and Wearing White

In this episode, we talk about how rich creams can cause breakouts. But Leigh has a solution! Plus, what the heck is a konjac sponge and what are they used for?

Products:

Hey Members! Submit your questions to us via the box below for the opportunity to win a special Alpha-H product! Each fortnight the answers will be judged by a panel and the most creative question will win - T&Cs here

Host: Leigh Campbell