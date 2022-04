5 Minutes with Kelly | SPF, Makeup & Micro-dose Skincare

This week on 5 Minutes With, Kelly and her naughty newborn chat about micro-dosing product ingredients, SPF mucking up your makeup, and what to do about chest wrinkles that resemble a dry creek bed.

Products:

If you have a question, submit it in the question box below for your chance to win an Alpha-H product. T&Cs here.

Host: Kelly McCarren