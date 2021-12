5 Minutes With Kelly | Home Fragrances & Dehydrated Skin

In this week's episode of 5 Minutes With, Kel has a very simple trick for figuring out if you have dry or dehydrated skin. Plus, find out the best places to add a highlighter and her top tips for fragrancing your home.

Products:

If you have a question, submit it in the question box below for your chance to win an Alpha-H product. T&Cs here

Host: Kelly McCarren