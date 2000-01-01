News
Welcome, grab a fan.

Peri. A word with two meanings: a sauce you put on chicken OR an entire decade of your life where your hormones go on a rollercoaster. Perimenopause brings with it a smorgasbord of symptoms and too often, women think they just have to 'suck it up'. Finally, help has arrived.
The Very Peri Summit was streamed across two evenings, the 3rd and 4th of May, giving women unprecedented access to the best perimenopause experts in the world.

INCLUDING:

  • The Science of Perimenopause with Dr Sonia Davison
  • HRT with Dr Yasmin Tan
  • Hot Flushes and Insomnia with Dr Ginni Mansberg
  • Mood Swings and Rage with Professor Jayashri Kulkarni
  • Sex and Sexuality with Tracey Cox
  • Anxiety and Depression with Dr Terri Foran
  • Peri-skin with Dr Jo-Ann See
  • Peri Weight-Gain and Your Changing Body with Dr Wendy Sweet (PhD) and Susie Burrell
  • Natural Therapies with Lara Briden (ND)
  • Managing Relationships with Sandy Rea

Information discussed in The Very Peri Summit is for education purposes only and is not intended to provide professional medical advice. Attendees should seek their own medical advice, specific to their circumstances, from their treating doctor or health care professional.

