Peri. A word with two meanings: a sauce you put on chicken OR an entire decade of your life where your hormones go on a rollercoaster. Perimenopause brings with it a smorgasbord of symptoms and too often, women think they just have to 'suck it up'. Finally, help has arrived.
The Very Peri Summit was streamed across two evenings, the 3rd and 4th of May, giving women unprecedented access to the best perimenopause experts in the world.
INCLUDING:
Information discussed in The Very Peri Summit is for education purposes only and is not intended to provide professional medical advice. Attendees should seek their own medical advice, specific to their circumstances, from their treating doctor or health care professional.