Welcome, grab a fan.

Peri. A word with two meanings: a sauce you put on chicken OR an entire decade of your life where your hormones go on a rollercoaster. Perimenopause brings with it a smorgasbord of symptoms and too often, women think they just have to 'suck it up'. Finally, help has arrived.

The Very Peri Summit was streamed across two evenings, the 3rd and 4th of May, giving women unprecedented access to the best perimenopause experts in the world.



INCLUDING:

The Science of Perimenopause with Dr Sonia Davison

HRT with Dr Yasmin Tan

Hot Flushes and Insomnia with Dr Ginni Mansberg

Mood Swings and Rage with Professor Jayashri Kulkarni

Sex and Sexuality with Tracey Cox

Anxiety and Depression with Dr Terri Foran

Peri-skin with Dr Jo-Ann See

Peri Weight-Gain and Your Changing Body with Dr Wendy Sweet (PhD) and Susie Burrell

Natural Therapies with Lara Briden (ND)

Managing Relationships with Sandy Rea

Information discussed in The Very Peri Summit is for education purposes only and is not intended to provide professional medical advice. Attendees should seek their own medical advice, specific to their circumstances, from their treating doctor or health care professional.