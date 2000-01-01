The Science Of Perimenopause with Dr Sonia Davison

What actually IS perimenopause and how do I know if I'm in it?



About Dr Sonia Davison:

Dr Sonia Davison MBBS FRACP PhD, is an Endocrinologist with a special interest in Women's Health. She is a Clinical Fellow at Jean Hailes for Women’s Health and has an adjunct appointment at the Women’s Health Research Program, Monash University, Victoria, Australia. Sonia is in private practice at the Melbourne Endocrine Clinic, Malvern, and at Jean Hailes for Women's Health. Sonia is Past President of the Australasian Menopause Society.



Resources mentioned:

Information discussed in The Very Peri Summit is for education purposes only and is not intended to provide professional medical advice. Attendees should seek their own medical advice, specific to their circumstances, from their treating doctor or health care professional.