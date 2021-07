Inside My Wardrobe | Trackies

Loungewear and trackies are the things I’m wearing the most right now. You too? Yeah. It’s 2021. Some of us are spending time in lockdown, or working from home. Maybe you’re just cold. I used to not care so much about my loungewear. I would just wear old, stained trackies and tees. But I discovered that had a big impact on my mood, so today I’m going to show you my favourite, comfiest loungewear picks.





Host: Mia Freedman