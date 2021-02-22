image
Inside My Wardrobe | Sequins Part 1

My fashion motto is Comfort & Joy. Sequins are the ultimate joy, and I’m going to show you how to make them the ultimate comfort too. There are two key things that I look for when shopping for sequined pieces. Firstly, it has to be loose. If you get anything tight and sequined, it can make it feel a lot more formal and maybe even a little bit...Vegas. Secondly, it has to be able to be dressed down with plain tees, jeans and sneakers. Join me as I show you how to style sequins for everyday life.Links (in order of mention)

Host: Mia Freedman

