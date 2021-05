Inside My Wardrobe | Holidays

Today, I’m going to show you the wardrobe that I take on holidays. You’re probably thinking. ‘But Mia...doesn’t it depend on where you’re going?’. Well, I go to Byron Bay...that’s pretty much it. I go a couple of times a year because 1. I’m not particularly adventurous, and 2. I just love it up there. I have a specific set of clothes that I bring out just for our Byron trip, join me as I rummage through them.

Host: Mia Freedman