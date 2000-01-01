Mamamia
Read
LISTEN
WATCH
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
Search
{{category}}
{{{title}}}
{{author}}
{{date}}
Comedy
VIDEO
Questions about childbirth (answered by mums and non-mums)
01:44
comedy
Sunsense Sally Shadeseeker - "It was love at first wipe"
01:49
comedy
The Star Signs In A Time Of Crisis
01:08
comedy
If My Dad Was A Home Smart Speaker
01:57
comedy
Things Nurses Never Say
01:07
comedy
When you're not a hugger
00:24
comedy
When someone has a better lunch than you
00:31
comedy
That person who's always cold
00:26
comedy
Trying to distract your work wife
00:27
comedy
When you've got something in your teeth
00:33
comedy
When your work wife needs coffee
00:29
comedy
When there's cake in the kitchen at work
00:35
comedy
The Sexiest Man In The World
02:24
comedy
Life With & Without Nails
00:24
comedy
Things Aussies Never Say at Christmas
00:49
comedy
Sally Shade Seeker
01:17
comedy
Things People Who Don't Want Kids Always Hear
00:44
comedy
Luxurious Breast Pumps
00:40
comedy
Two Types of Parents: School Shopping
00:50
comedy
Two Types Of People - Milo
00:16
comedy
Things I Say While Watching The Bachelor
00:52
comedy
In The Lift: Sarah Harris
01:27
comedy
The 6 Types of Sports Parents
00:50
comedy
Things all third wheels have experienced (as demonstrated by Prince Harry)
00:43
comedy
Words of Wisdom with Kath and Kim
00:57
comedy
Doggos Are Being Adorably Confused By The #Whatthefluffchallenge
00:52
comedy
Questions about childbirth (answered by mums and non-mums)
01:44
comedy
What is "Big Dick Energy"
00:56
comedy
Sick Shakespearean Burns
00:51
comedy
Things Mums Never Hear - Mother's Day
00:37
comedy
Things Mums Never Say - Mother's Day Part 1
00:41
comedy
With and Without Hair
01:00
comedy
Controversial: Should you shush people in the movies?
00:34
comedy
Controversial: Pineapple on Pizza?
00:34
comedy
Royal Etiquette in Real Life
00:44
comedy
Controversial: Should you sing Happy Birthday in Restaurants?
00:30
comedy
Hard to Pronounce Food and Drinks
00:59
comedy
Hard to pronounce popular foods
00:50
comedy
Weird Laws Around the World
00:38
comedy
Work emails: Translated
00:27
comedy
Hairdressers: Translated
00:44
comedy
HR: Translated
00:43
comedy
Introverts: Translated
00:46
comedy
Dating: Translated
00:39
comedy
Victoria's Secret Angels In Real Life
00:57
comedy
Bad Mums: Translated
01:12
comedy
If alcohol was a person.
01:11
comedy
Classic Dad Jokes
00:40
comedy
With and Without Kids.
00:40
comedy
Translated: Fine Dining
01:14
comedy
Shop Assistants: Translated
01:01
comedy
What those funny baby faces really mean.
00:43
comedy
Translated: Teachers
00:42
comedy
With and Without Gal Pals
00:38
comedy
Partners: Translated
00:38
comedy
Best friends: Translated
00:42
comedy
Life with or without glasses
00:39
comedy
Real Estate Agents: Translated.
00:47
comedy
With or Without Height
00:39
comedy
Teenagers: Translated.
00:13
comedy
Life with and without a baby
00:34
comedy
Things mums never hear. Part 2.
00:37
comedy
Things Mums Never Say. Ever.
00:41
comedy
Parents of Teenagers: Translated
00:39