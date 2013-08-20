WATCH: Mia Freedman on landing the dream job before 25

Mamamia publisher Mia Freedman recently sat down on the couch with Show and Tell‘s Monty Diamond to talk all things career, family and day-to-day life in the Freedman house. We’ll be bringing you the series every night over the next week or so.
The first one has already been published here – and now we bring you one in which Mia discusses her experience of being a young magazine editor. Mia talks about being fortunate enough to have a supportive team that let her make mistakes and also when she realised it was time to move on from being the poster girl for oral sex:
“I was starting to feel a little bit more sympathetic to the mothers at the checkout, who were looking at those magazines with the oral sex specials and going: Oh I really don’t want to have that conversation!”
Watch the full video below:
Mia on becoming the youngest ever Editor of Cosmo magazine WebReady from Katie dimond on Vimeo.
