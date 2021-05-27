Victorians have woken up in another lockdown. This is how they're reacting.

On Friday morning, Victoria woke to the first morning of a fourth COVID-19 lockdown.

The seven-day, statewide shutdown kicked in just before midnight on Thursday, in a bid to contain Melbourne's 26-case City of Whittlesea outbreak.

People are now only able to leave home for five reasons - to shop for food and essential items, provide or receive care, exercise, work or study if they are unable to from home, and to get vaccinated.

To allow more Victorians to get the jab, those aged 40 to 49 are now eligible for the sought-after Pfizer vaccine.

Victorians also now find themselves living under a five-kilometre travel limit for exercise and shopping, and compulsory use of masks both indoors and outdoors.

All non-essential retail is closed but essential stores like supermarkets, bottle shops and pharmacies will remain open, with shopping limited to one person per day, per household.

It's all-too-familiar for Victorians, a return to a way of life they endured for months on end in 2020.

The streets of Melbourne are once again empty, and 'closed' signs are on business doors.

This time there are no JobKeeper payments, putting an extra strain on already struggling businesses.

On Friday morning, Peter Dutton told Today the Federal Government was committed to providing whatever support it could, and would provide Victorian Deputy Premier James Merlino an update about a support package "hopefully today".

