By ABC NEWS.

A Melbourne couple has been forced to make emergency wedding plans after an out-of-control bushfire in Victoria came dangerously close to their country ceremony.

Carli and Ennis Cehic were to marry at Galwiji Homestead in Scotsburn on Saturday, but instead they said “I do” in a pub.

The white chairs were arranged for 170 guests ready for the wedding as fires raged nearby.

But when the blaze quickly moved closer and smoke filled the sky, the couple were forced to abandon their dream wedding in the country and head for “plan B”.

As the bride was driven to the ceremony in the wedding car, the Scotsburn bushfire fire swept between her and husband-to-be Ennis.

“I was on my way and the fire blew through in front of us, I couldn’t get through to the wedding,” Mrs Cehic told NewsCorp.

“They thought I was running late.”

Guests watched nervously as smoke plumes hovered overhead and quickly turned black.

The fires were fast-moving, spurred on by winds and temperatures soaring in to the 40s.

Not ideal conditions for a wedding day.

The fires in Scotsburn destroyed six homes and two others were damaged, near Ballarat.

The fire, which was 4,600 hectares in size, continued to burn within the containment lines on Sunday.

The couple told NewsCorp the wedding was evacuated and within hours a new venue was organised at the Crown Hotel in Buninyong.

“It’s disappointing but I’m happy,” Mrs Cehic said.

“I’m just so happy everyone is safe.”

The next day, the remnants of the abandoned wedding remained.

The grass turned from dry yellow to black within metres of the crisp white chairs laid out on the lawn.

The white fabric the couple were to stand under to say their vows was still draped from the big oak tree, while the table settings were still arranged for their reception.

The newlyweds took to social media to thank everyone for their well wishes.

“We are devastated but also touched by the amazing support,” Mr Cehic said.

The 100-year-old homestead was also saved, a relief for the family that has lived at the property for four generations.

This post originally appeared on ABC Online.