When did the Beckhams become Team William?

There's a mutiny afoot. Something is going down between the Beckhams and the Sussexes and that something spells trouble.

Okay, what is she on about? You are probably asking yourself.

Well, for those unfamiliar with royal gossip lore (which I find myself increasingly writing about almost daily), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been firm friends with David and Victoria Beckham ever since they invited the British style icons to their royal wedding in 2018.

This was long before the controversial couple would eject themselves from the royal family, sparking years of rumoured fighting between brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William.

But wait…

WHAT IS GOING ON HERE.

Prince William and David Beckham pose with helicopters. Image: Getty.

Prince William and David Beckham were photographed together. As they inspected various choppers at the London Air Ambulances helicopter car park, they were observed having a giggle together.

A giggle between friends? A little inside joke? ABOUT WHO.

'I'm rather fond of helicoptors, David...' Image: Getty.

Both of the brothers have experience with helicopters, with Harry qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot and William served as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

This isn't the first time that David has been seen canoodling with Harry's brotherly nemesis.

In February, they were photographed chatting each other up at the BAFTAs.

So what on earth is going on?

Harry and David haven't been officially photographed together for years.

Apparently, the Beckhams has had enough of their former friends.

Another day, another betrayal. Image: Getty.

"Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did," a source has told the Daily Mail.

"The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much. She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch."

In recent years, there have been reports that the Sussexes and Beckhams had a bitter fallout, over rumours the Beckhams were leaking stories to the press about Harry and Meghan.

"There's no doubt that the original clash [started] when Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice, which was leaked," author Tom Bower told news.com.au.

"And David got a call from Harry accusing either he or Victoria of leaking the story to promote Victoria, but then they discovered it was one of Victoria's employees, and that undoubtedly caused anger."

Either that 'feud' is still going, or it's clear the couple isn't happy they didn't cop a jar of Meghan's very special jamlike her other celebrity pals. I'd be mad too!

Feature image: Getty.