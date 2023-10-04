'Posh was pissed.' David Beckham nearly missed his son’s birth to work with Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

The birth of a child is a big deal.

But so is a photoshoot with Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

Fortunately (or unfortunately, because... Beyoncé), most of us would never have to make a choice between the two. But David Beckham almost did. And he also almost chose wrong.

In 2005, he and wife Victoria Beckham were living in Madrid, and she was heavily pregnant with their third child, son Cruz.

Victoria was on bed rest and doctors had given her a date for a C-section - but when she told David, he said he'd already agreed to shoot an ad for Pepsi with Beyoncé and JLo.

In David's new four-part Netflix docuseries, Beckham, Victoria recalls the moment he told her the news.

"What do you mean, a shoot?" she said.

"I was like, 'Are you.. seriously, I'm about to burst, I'm on bed rest. Are you kidding me?'

"You've got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby."

Image: Getty.

Thankfully, David did make the birth, but Victoria recalled being "pissed off" by newspaper articles showing David and the two musicians just days afterward.

"'So I had my C section and I remember lying there, don't feel at my most gorgeous, let's just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé and the headline was 'What would Posh say?'

"Let me tell you want Posh would say. Posh was pissed off."

In the documentary, they also discuss how David also nearly missed the birth of their first child, Brooklyn, in March 1999.

On March 3, David helped Manchester United beat Inter Milan 2-0, before racing home to be by Victoria's side for her caesarean section. Brooklyn was born on March 4.

"I wasn't too posh to push, I was told it would not be safe for me to be put into labour," she clarified.

Elsewhere in the documentary series, the pair reflect on difficulties in their marriage - including the "unhappiest time" in her life, during the period of David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos.

In 2004, five years into the Beckhams' marriage, Loos worked as his assistant while he was playing for Real Madrid in Spain. After leaving the job, she gave an interview to the News of the World claiming they'd had a four-month affair.

In Beckham, which is streaming on Netflix from October 4, Victoria speaks candidly about that time, stating that their relationship was on the rocks and they spent time apart.

Meanwhile, her husband says he was relieved they made it through the "pressure" of the time and recalled his anguish about hurting her.

Ahead of the docuseries release, director Fisher Stevens explained the awkwardness of having to ask the Beckhams about problems in their marriage.

"It wasn't pleasant, but we got into it," Fisher told The Sunday Times.

"For me, I approached it as, 'How did your marriage stay together?' and you'll see how he responds."

Feature image: Getty/Netflix.