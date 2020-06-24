The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday June 25.

Queensland nurse stabbed to death in front of her children.

Nurse and mother-of-three Karen Gilliland died on Tuesday night, after being stabbed multiple times, inside her Rockhampton home in front of two of her children.

Neighbours heard screams coming from the house around 7pm, as two little girls came running outside for help.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her wounds.

Karen died on Tuesday after being stabbed in her Queensland home, in front of her kids. Image: Facebook. "It's a horrific scene for all included, especially those children to see that happen to their mum," Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey told reporters yesterday. "We've been police officers for a number of years, and this is one of the worst things we've seen."

Karen's estranged husband was found in nearby bushland by police with what they allege to be self-inflicted wounds. He's currently under police guard in hospital.

He worked at the same hospital as the 42-year-old, in administration.

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

Lifeline: 13 11 14

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

103rd COVID-19 death in Australia, as military assist Victoria and NSW shuts a school.

The military will head to Victoria to assist in combating the state's soaring coronavirus cases, as it recorded the first Australian death in a month.

The death of the Victorian man, aged in his 80s, brings the national tally to 103.

Victoria recorded another 20 new cases yesterday, bringing the number of community transmissions to 241 and more than doubling its active cases in the past week to 141.