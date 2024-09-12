Victoria Beckham's facialist shared exactly what she puts on her face.

Question: Ever wondered what Victoria Beckham puts on her face? Of course you have! We all have.

Well, some cool news. Because we just forced asked her personal facialist/skin magician/Aussie bestie Melanie Grant. And she told us on a recent epsiode of You Beauty.

A renowned skincare expert and the visionary behind the globally recognised Melanie Grant Skin, throughout her career Grant has tended to the faces of celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Courtney Cox and Sofia Richie.

But it's not just celebrities who swear by her magic touch. She's cultivated a loyal global following that can't get enough of her signature cutting-edge treatments and advanced skincare technologies.

Want to listen to the full episode? Check it out below.

From her thoughts on the skincare industry and trends to the products every woman needs in her skincare routine, we sat down with Grant and asked her all of the skincare pervy details.

And yes, this included some rather nosy questions about fashion icon Victoria Beckham's skin.

"I would say probably my own Back Bar Mask, which she loves. We use that a lot. That's a product that I have made in Melbourne with this tiny supplier. She makes my Back Bar masks by hand. And it's a really beautiful brightening, refining, all-in-one mask. I use that a lot," she said.

Yes! The Melanie Grant Back Bar Mask. In fact, here's Victoria Beckham using it at home here.

It's currently sold out online (it looks like it comes as part of an at-home facial set), but it's also commonly featured as part of Melanie Grant bespoke facial treatment offerings, if you're keen to get it on your face.

Described on the website as a "targeted treatment designed to detoxify and calm congested, sebaceous and blemish-prone skins", the cream mask (why does the colour remind us of Taramosalata?) features a custom blend of enzymes and AHAs to resurface and refine the skin.

It's also formulated with fruit acids, antioxidants and botanical extracts to "feed and fortify the complexion."

The result? Clarified, calm and rebalanced skin. (AKA Victoria Beckham's face).

On the skincare treatment side of town, Grant explained she often uses a combination of different therapies, clinical products and procedures depending on Victoria's individual facial concerns.

"I also use a lot of peels by Cosmedix and SkinCeuticals," she shared. "But I mean, I think it really depends. You can never really do these other types of facials where you're coming in and we're doing a specific protocol, because your skin, what it was last month, might be different this month."

"So, it's really about assessing the skin's needs at that point in time and then selecting the specific peel, the infusion, the booster, the mask — all of those things — to address the concerns."

When it comes to her own favourite skincare products, as you can imagine, Grant's beauty cupboard is full of a lotta luxury skincare.

At the top of her list are cosmecutical goodies like Cosmedix Serum 16 Rapid Renewal Serum, $145, Medik8 C-Tetra Lipid Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum, $86, Cosmedix Elite Serum 24, $185 and Biologique-Recherche Amniotique Fundamental Hydration Serum, $210.

However, in saying that, she also talked about a lot of affordable chemist gems as well (we love to see it!), with products such as Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Water Cleanser $27.99, Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, $28.39 and Weleda Skin Food, $28.95, also making their way into her regular routine.





