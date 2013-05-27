FLUFF: Victoria Beckham baby plans, cats dressed as sushi, and more.

1. Delta Goodrem performed on Ellen DeGeneres show last week, with her mentor Michael Bolton.

The pair became friends when Delta wrote a song called ‘I’m Not Ready’, which featured on Bolton’s 2011 album Duets. Bolton was so impressed with the voice of The Voice judge, that he asked her to perform with him on Ellen, where they sang a rendition of ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’.

Delta said after the show, “I loved meeting Ellen and was so proud of the profile that Ellen’s visit to Australia gave our country internationally. She is an inspiring woman.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6hWz7iacK8&feature=youtu.be

2. Victoria Beckham, 39, is reportedly thrilled that David Beckham, 38, has decided to retire from soccer (or football – whatever it’s called nowadays), and may have decided she would like to celebrate the occasion by having another child.

UK Closer magazine reported a source close to the couple saying that, “She was touched he said he’ll make everything up to her and promised to be the best husband he could be … They’re not going to start trying for a baby just yet as they have got their hands full with Harper but Victoria still hopes they’ll have one more child in the future.”

The couple already has four children: sons Brooklyn (14), Romeo (10), Cruz (8), and daughter Harper (1).

4. This will probably be the most adorable thing you see all day: A crippled 5-year-old lion named Bonedigger, and a 7-year-old Dachshund named Milo are best friends.

Milo also plays a secondary role as Bonedgger’s dentist, and helps clean the lion’s teeth.

The lion now dwarfs Milo, but the Dachshund initially took Bonedigger under his metaphorical wing when the lion was only a cub at the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. Bonedigger has rarely left his side since.

The lion lives with his “pack”: Milo, and two other Dachshunds named Bullet and Angel.

6. Oh wait, spoke too soon. Maybe this is the most adorable thing you will see all day. In the latest installment of Weird Shit from Japan, we bring you: cats dressed as sushi.

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Cat Sushi

Still haven’t had enough? Here’s a video. Watch for the flying saucer, and a cameo appearance from Godzilla.

8. Did Nicole Kidman recycle a red carpet gown at Cannes?

The internet went into overdrive when 45-year-old Kidman wore an ivory lace Valentino gown at Cannes – which fashion critics immediately dismissed as the very same dress that Le Miserables star Anne Hathaway decided not to wear to the Oscars at the last minute, after learning that costar Amanda Seyfried was wearing a similarly designed Alexander McQueen gown.