Viagra for women is a thing and nobody's talking about it.

Like pretty much every area of women's health, sexual dysfunction is just another thing that's not really spoken about.

And there are a few reasons for this. One is a lack of research into these health issues. Another is the history of gendered notions and stigmas that cloud possible symptoms and diagnoses. Then there's the fact that many women find it embarrassing to talk about their sexual health.

Meaning? The underdiagnosis of sexual health problems. Because while it may be 2024, there's a whole heap of common medical diagnoses and conditions you're probably more likely to miss just because you're a woman.

One of those conditions is female sexual dysfunction (FSD) — a complex disorder that can be caused by a variety of factors, including relationship disorder, orgasm disorder, arousal disorder, pain, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (low libido).

But did you know there's actually a female version of Viagra that can help? Yes, there's a pill on the market to treat women with low sex drive and chances are, you've probably never heard about it.

The best part? It's supposed to relieve the physical symptoms associated with menopause and perimenopause. Yes, there's Viagra for women after menopause and precisely no one's talking about it.

Here, Mamamia spoke with holistic women's health expert, Dr Anthea Todd, and asked her absolutely everything we need to know about navigating female sexual enhancement.

What are the main causes of female sexual dysfunction?

Before we get into it, it's probably best to start with what female sexual dysfunction (FSD) actually is and why it occurs.

As Dr Todd explained, FSD is a complex concern and is primarily driven by emotional and biological changes.

"Sexual dysfunction can refer to disorders of sexual drive (reduced or loss of libido), arousal and orgasm, and ejaculation. Patients may also report associated painful intercourse (dyspareunia), prolonged erection (priapism) or genital numbness. These effects can persist for weeks to years and can significantly harm patients' quality of life," she said.

"All of these aspects of sexual function are affected by hormonal shifts, so naturally they can be highlighted in the menopause transition. "

Everything from the side effects of anti-depressant medication to contraceptives (such as combined oral contraceptives) and even cholesterol-lowering medications can have an impact on our sex hormones, which Dr Todd said are "major players in our arousal and libido."

Other causes include hormonal imbalances. "Hormones are needed to create the arousal response and the pleasure experienced during sexual encounters," said Dr Todd.

For example, testosterone "is the main hormone in men that creates sexual-seeking behaviour", while oestrogen "helps to provide vaginal lubrication and plump tissues".

Physical disability or illness "such as chronic autoimmune conditions or health concerns that deplete energy, general wellbeing and function" along with psychological impacts can have an impact.

"Often body image and shame around body image can decrease libido for women. As Esther Perel says, women feel sexual pleasure and arousal and the ability to let go to experience pleasure, when they feel like the turn-on. It's the opposite of the need to care for others, women need to think about themselves and need to like themselves. If she is critical, and thinking about the things she doesn't like about herself, then she will shut down her arousal," she said.

"Anecdotally I often ask women that I am seeing who are in their menopausal years and mention a decrease in libido if they notice a total decrease in all aspects of their life. Or if they find certain parts in movies, men around them in the street or in their life attractive and notice an arousal response. Often, not every time, they note that they do often feel aroused throughout the day, just not when they are at home."

It's pretty telling, no?

How do you know when you need help with sexual dysfunction?

As Dr Todd explained, there are several questions you need to ask yourself when figuring out the best steps.

First, she said it's important to consider when the shift in libido actually changed for you.

"When did this start? Was it after a change in medication, lifestyle, diet, partner, loss or change in menstrual cycle? If it correlates with relationship or lifestyle change look here first," she explained.

"Does it correlate with medication use and possible side effects? If so investigate and change.

"If it correlates with biological age increase and menopausal transition (other signs of lack of period etc…) then hormone replacement could be more beneficial than brain-based medications because the cause is hormonal, which is a whole body change. (Not just in our head)."

Importantly, Dr Todd said to pay attention to your low sexual drive and libido and treat it as a way your body is trying to tell you something, not as a marker that you are broken.

Now read that last line again.

Is Viagra for women available in Australia?

Currently, there's a prescription medication in the US dubbed 'the female Viagra' — a drug initially trialled as an antidepressant before being approved by the FDA for hypo-active sexual disorder.

Yes, there's a women's libido pill!

"It works by reducing serotonin in the brain (this chemical is the chemical that helps us think 'should I do that or should I not do that?'). It also works by increasing dopamine (our yes, yes, yes, go, go, go, brain chemical) and norepinephrine which is a chemical that increases during arousal of our nervous system," Dr Todd explained.

Indicated for women premenopausal, when it comes to side effects, Dr Todd said caution needs to be taken, particularly when consuming alcohol. "The drug can have a depressant effect on the central nervous system, as can alcohol."

So, what's the Australian equivalent of Viagra for women? And is Viagra for women over the counter a thing?

According to Dr Todd, there's TGA-approved prescription medication available in Australia for women experiencing HSDD.

"It is a testosterone cream," she shared. "Prescribing is recommended only to initiate in women following the failure of appropriate education and correction of modifiable biopsychosocial factors (neuroendocrine, hormonal imbalance, physical ill health or disease, interpersonal difficulties, psychological distress or specific cultural or religious beliefs)."

Meaning? If you've tried absolutely everything you can, female sexual enhancement creams and pills might be an option for you.

"Testosterone in women, although typically associated with men, plays a vital role in various aspects of female health," said Dr Todd.

This includes boosting libido. "Testosterone is a key hormone for maintaining sexual desire in women. It plays a role in arousal and helps support sexual satisfaction and pleasure."

"Testosterone also increases sensitivity in sexual organs, contributing to more pleasurable sexual experiences."

Why has it taken us so long to get here?

"There has been a lack of research into women's health in general, however this is thankfully changing for the better," said Dr Todd. "With women having more of a voice in society in terms of career, getting loans, equality in pay, sports, whilst there is still a ways to go, the shift is moving towards more equality for all."

With that in mind, that are very much still ingrained parts of our society and culture that are impacting women's ability to feel desire and pleasure.

As Dr Todd points out, we are still linking sex and sexual pleasure with reproduction. For women, that connection is still there and sex is still intrinsically linked to reproduction.

"This is different between sexes though. For men, sex can be purely just an act, there is less repercussions for them as they don't carry the risk of their body undergoing the huge array of changes that occur in pregnancy, and all of the life-changing implications that follow, after intercourse," she said.

However, when you take women's sexual health post-menopause into account, this is where it gets complex.

"I believe on a subconscious level when a woman can no longer biologically reproduce as a result of intercourse i.e. during menopause, we see it as not important if she isn't wanting or seeking sex, because… what's the point?"

However, as Dr Todd said, we can think of sex in both ways.

Yes, it biologically and evolutionarily occurs for reproduction. But also, it's very beneficial for your health and has a wealth of positive benefits.

She added, "When we start to see women as beings that deserve to feel pleasure just as much as anybody else, no matter how old they are, this will help improve how we treat and view women with low libido."

"Whether or not you decide to take medication, come off medication, change your lifestyle; the ultimate thing that is going to help you have the health and love life that you want is your ability to connect to your body, trust your body and find safety in it."

"Instead of seeing a lack of sexual desire as a problem, we can see it as a way that our body is talking to us. Telling us that either something is out of balance in our external environment or that something is out of balance in our internal body."

What are your thoughts on the above? Share them with us in the comment section below.

