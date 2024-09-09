Every single age-gap relationship in Venice.

It's a joke we can all laugh at: when Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends turn 25, he dumps them.

It's funny because it's sort of true. DiCaprio is notorious for dating women under the age of 25. He recently ended yet another relationship, with actor and model Camila Morrone, shortly after she turned 25.

But it isn't just Leo — men being older than women in a relationship is normalised not just in Hollywood, but everywhere.

Despite the sudden rise in age-gap rom-coms that tell us women dating younger men is oh-so-chic, it's still a relative rarity in Hollywood.

Sure, Priyanka Chopra is 10 years older than her husband Nick Jonas, but you'd struggle to count on two hands how many famous women are dating men who are significantly younger.

By contrast, there are just far too many older famous men dating younger women to count.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have a 20-year age gap, while both Jake Gyllenhaal and Chris Evans are with women 16 years younger.

David Foster met Katharine McPhee as a 21-year-old on American Idol before they would go on to get married with a 34-year age gap between them.

Bringing it back to Leo, his longtime bestie Tobey Maguire was recently spotted canoodling with 20-year-old model, Lily Chee.

Tobey is on the cusp of turning 50 years old. His girlfriend wasn't even alive when his film Spiderman premiered in 2002.

The double standard with age-gap romances is out in full force at the Venice International Film Festival, and these are the biggest age disparities we spotted on the red carpet between famous men and their much younger partners.

Brad Pitt.

At Venice Film Festival, Brad Pitt took his girlfriend Ines de Ramon on the red carpet. Brad is 60 years old, Ines is 34, which means she is 26 years younger than the Inglorious Bastards actor.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the red carpet of the Wolfs. Image: Getty.

Richard Gere.

Richard Gere attended the festival's award night with his wife, Alejandra Silva.

The couple have a 34-year age difference as Richard is currently 75 years old and his wife is 41. The couple have had three children together since getting hitched in 2018 which is Gere's third marriage.

"I'm not ignoring our [33-year] age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star," Silva told People. "But when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the Filming Italy Venice Award red carpet. Image: Getty.

Justin Theroux.

The ex-husband of age-appropriate actress Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux has been dating Nicole Brydon Bloom since early 2023.

Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, have a 23-year age gap.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom attend a red carpet for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Image: Getty.

Antonio Banderas.

Another sizeable age gap comes from Antonio Banderas and his wife, Nicole Kimpel.

With a 21-year space between them, Antoni is 64, while his wife since 2014 is 43.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas attend a red carpet for Babygirl. Image: Getty.

Rami Malek.

File this under 'celebrity couples I didn't know were a thing', since when were Emma Corrin and Rami Malek dating??

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor, 43, has reportedly been dating The Crown star, 28, since last year.

The couple have a 15-year age gap.

Emma Corrin and Rami Malek at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Image: Getty.

George Clooney.

And finally, despite this pairing being about as beloved as a celebrity couple can get, it's worth remembering that George Clooney is 63 while his wife Amal is just 46.

The couple got married in 2014, welcomed twins in 2017, and are aged 17 years apart.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Wolfs red carpet. Image: Getty.

And in case you were wondering, at last glance Leonardo DiCaprio was dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. She just turned 26 in June, with news outlets around the world celebrating (ew) the end of Leo's "curse."

Wow, maybe men can change.

Feature Image: Getty.